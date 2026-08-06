FC Thun takes a big step toward the Europa League playoffs at home. In the first leg of the third qualifying round, it defeats Vikingur Reykjavik 3-0.

FC Thun bounces back after its loss to YB and its last-minute elimination from the Champions League qualifiers against Zagreb. On a balmy summer evening, in front of 6,167 spectators at their home arena, the team from the Bernese Oberland earned a well-deserved 3-0 victory over Icelandic champions Vikingur Reykjavik in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Coach Gian-Luca Privitelli once again showed courage: He made changes to six positions in his starting lineup. This is a rotation strategy he has been employing all season, demonstrating that he is not afraid to place his full trust in his players—some of whom are inexperienced—on the European stage.

The plan worked perfectly. The newly formed Thun team immediately took control and pinned the toothless Icelanders back in their own half. Jan Bamert (19') and Brighton Labeau (25') capped off the dominant performance with two goals before halftime. Fabio Saiz sealed the victory with a long-range shot in the final seconds.

There was a moment of shock in the 35th minute when an Icelandic goal on the counterattack was correctly disallowed by VAR due to a foul on Nicolas Bürgy. In the closing minutes, the Icelanders took a few more risks, but Niklas Steffen, in goal for Thun, kept Fortuna in the game, even when a shot hit the post.

The only downside from Thun’s perspective remains their inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities: With a bit more decisiveness in front of the net—such as on the clear-cut chances by Labeau or Valmir Matoshi—the Oberland team could have secured an even more comfortable position heading into the second leg on the volcanic island in a week’s time. Nevertheless, the Swiss champions can continue to dream of advancing to the European league stage.

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Thun – Vikingur Reykjavik 3–0 (2–0)

6,167 spectators. – Referee: Kruaschwili (GEO). – Goals: 19' Bamert 1-0. 25' Labeau 2-0. 94' Saiz 3-0.

Thun: Steffen; Fehr, Bürgy, Bamert, Heule; Maier (62' Reichmuth), Roth, Zoukit (72' Saiz), Matoshi; Gutbub (72' Lengen), Labeau (88' Stewart).