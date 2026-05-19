Champion coach Lustrinelli to the Bundesliga? Thun legend Latour: "If you have the chance, you go"

Mauro Lustrinelli is probably on the verge of a move to the Bundesliga. In blue Sport's football talk show "Heimspiel", Hanspeter Latour and championship-winning player Michael Heule agree: Lustrinelli is ready for the move.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mauro Lustrinelli is highly coveted abroad after Thun's championship title.

Hanspeter Latour advises the championship-winning coach to move to the Bundesliga.

Full-back Michael Heule would trust his coach to take the next step. However, Lustrinelli has not yet said goodbye. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

He is the author of the Thun championship fairytale. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli first led FC Thun to the Super League and a year later straight to the sensational title.

But the season is barely over and rumors are already swirling about the future of the champion coach. Because the 50-year-old is in high demand. He is said to be Union Berlin's preferred candidate for the coming season. Eintracht Frankfurt, Cologne and clubs from Italy are also said to be very interested in Lustrinelli.

Lustrinelli is the subject of heated debate on blue Sport's football talk show "Heimspiel". And everyone agrees: the Swiss is ready for the next step. "If you have the chance as a Swiss coach to go abroad, then you go," says Thun legend Hanspeter Latour.

Latour has also been to Germany

And the 78-year-old knows what he's talking about. In 2006, he coached 1. FC Köln. "I didn't have an advisor at the time, but the case was clear to me," he recalls. "Mauro is perhaps a little more considered than I am. But nobody should hold it against him if he leaves now."

Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, also agrees: "He is said to have already had offers from the Bundesliga in December and February. He wanted to stay because his work in Thun was not yet finished. Now he has fulfilled his mission. He has been promoted and won the championship. Now it's clear to me that he will leave Thun."

Heule: "Would trust him to do it"

Lustrinelli hasn't said goodbye yet, at least, says Thun full-back Michael Heule. "I don't know what the current situation is. But I definitely wouldn't put it past him," says the 25-year-old.

It would be Mauro Lustrinelli's first coaching stint abroad. Since ending his playing career in 2011, he has only coached Thun at club level. First as assistant coach, then head coach of the youth team and finally he took over the first team. In between, he was on the touchline as coach of the U21 national team from 2018 to 2022.

Now the move to the Bundesliga could soon follow. Regardless of that: Lustrinelli is already a living legend in Thun.

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