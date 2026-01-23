FC Thun played to a 1-1 draw against Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of the second qualifying round for the Champions League and will therefore not carry any lead into the second leg.

Here's what it's all about Thun played to a 1-1 draw against Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of the second round of Champions League qualifying. The equalizer didn't come until the 86th minute.

Labeau gives Thun the lead. After halftime, Zagreb is clearly in control.

The second leg will take place next Tuesday in Zagreb. Summary created with

Things were looking good for FC Thun for a long time in the first leg against Dinamo Zagreb. In the second qualifying round, the Swiss champions were leading the favored Croatian double champions 1-0 with five minutes remaining. But in the 86th minute, Miha Zajc finally equalized to make it 1–1—the final score—capitalizing on a misplaced pass by Marc Gutbub to score the goal that had been looming throughout the entire second half.

The visitors came out of the locker room stronger, dominated much of the second half, and were denied by Niklas Steffen on several close calls. This was also because Thun’s No. 1 could count on strong support from his teammates—with either Fabio Fehr or Michael Heule clearing the ball off the line. That is, until Zajc’s shot flew past Steffen into the lower left corner, leaving him with no chance.

Meanwhile, in the first half, it was Brighton Labeau who had the sold-out stadium in Thun—with 9,000 fans in attendance—cheering. The 30-year-old center forward converted a cross from Fabio Fehr into not only Thun’s first goal but also its only goal of the evening.

As the first half wore on, Thun remained the stronger team for a long time and squandered several more good scoring opportunities against Zagreb goalie Ivan Filipovic. It wasn’t until the minutes leading up to the halftime whistle that Dinamo, cheered on by numerous fans who had traveled with the team, posed a threat once again. However, shots by Miha Zajc and Gabriel Vidovic sailed over the crossbar of Niklas Steffen’s goal.

In the return leg a week from now, everything is still up in the air for both Thun and Dinamo Zagreb. A win would secure a spot in the third qualifying round of the Champions League for either team. If Thun wins, they will advance to the next round to face either the Faroe Islands champion Klaksvik or last season’s top Lithuanian team, Kauno Zalgiris. If they lose, they would continue in the Europa League qualifiers against Vikingur Reykjavik from Iceland or the Israeli club Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Thun – Dinamo Zagreb 1:1 (1:0)

Thun. – 9,000 spectators (sold out). – Referee: Sariyev (KAZ). – Goals: 20' Labeau 1-0. 86' Zajc 1-1.

Thun: Steffen; Fehr, Bamert, Bürki, Heule (90. Dähler); Reichmuth (79' Bürgy), Roth, Matoshi, Maier (56' Zoukit); Dursun (56' Gutbub), Labeau (79' Ibayi).

Dinamo Zagreb: Filipović, Valinčić, Domínguez, McKenna, Goda, Zajc, Mišić, Lisica (66' Hoxha), Vidović (80' Kacavenda), Oršić (80' Topić), Beljo.

Notes: Yellow card: 2. Zajc. 63. Lisica. 67. Bürki. 70. Roth. 91. Fehr.