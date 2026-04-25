Elmin Rastoder (left) and Leonardo Bertone look forward to the first match ball on Saturday Keystone

FC Thun is on the verge of a major sensation. Leading figure Leonardo Bertone and top scorer Elmin Rastoder talk about how one of the most frequently named relegation candidates dominated the season.

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Elmin Rastoder and Leonardo Bertone, the championship round begins, but the champion has already been decided: with a win on Saturday, you will clinch the first championship title in the club's history. What does this prospect trigger in you?

Elmin Rastoder: "Just thinking about it makes my skin crawl. We've been working towards this moment all season. A 14-point lead with five rounds to go underlines our quality. Now it's up to us to take the final step."

Leonardo Bertone: "I feel great pride in the team, the club, but also in myself. In the Challenge League, we were ridiculed for a long time and accused of not playing attractive football. This year we dominated the Super League. We can be proud of that, because we always believed in ourselves."

However, FC Lugano are the only team - apart from promotion-league side Breitenrain - to have a positive record against you this season. What can you expect?

Rastoder: "Lugano are strong players and individually very good. However, the 1-0 defeat in the last home game was extremely unfortunate. We really should have won that game."

Bertone: "Lugano live from the form of their individual players on the day. On a good day they are outstanding, but on a normal day they are vulnerable. We have to be 'poisonous', they don't like that. If we bring our aggression onto the pitch, we'll even the score."

The circle could be complete: At the end of July, FC Thun opened the season with a 2:1 win against Lugano. You, Leonardo Bertone, scored both goals back then. Was that the moment when the spark was lit?

Bertone: "It happened much earlier. We had already played test matches against Super League teams in the Challenge League and realized that we could keep up. Even though they weren't serious matches, we saw that the difference wasn't huge. But clearly, the away win at the start of the season in Lugano against a title contender has given us enormous confidence."

Should the three points fail to materialize on Saturday, the "title on the sofa" could follow on Sunday. A public viewing is already planned for this in the Stockhorn Arena...

Rastoder: "...but we definitely prefer the sporting decision on the pitch. It's a home game, the stadium is sold out. It would be wonderful to celebrate the title directly with the fans."

How do you perceive the current atmosphere in Thun?

Rastoder: "Simply great. When we go out to eat in the city, people are always coming up to us to congratulate us. You can see the joy in their eyes, which motivates me enormously."

People in the Bernese Oberland are said to be rather quiet and reserved when it comes to euphoria. Is that true?

Bertone: "That's true. It's very stable here - in both directions. When things didn't go well in my first year, there was no panic. And now everyone is happy, but remains humble. This mentality characterizes the region: We have worked calmly and developed step by step."

FC Thun's success is making international headlines. What inquiries have you received?

Bertone: "There have been inquiries from the USA, England, Italy and even a German media team was here. It's great that our work is also appreciated far beyond national borders."

After the last win, coach Mauro Lustrinelli was annoyed that Thun is often reduced to "kick-and-rush". Do you think that's unfair too?

Rastoder: "If every opponent thinks they know how we play, but nobody can defend it, there must be more to it than just long balls."

Bertone: "It's actually a compliment. It would mean that we have perfected this system. It may look simple from the outside, but we know exactly where every ball has to end up. If the opponents can't find a way to counter it, they have to question themselves."

You once mentioned that the tactical guidelines were difficult to implement at first.

Bertone: "Playing so vertically and looking to finish with such force was new for many. Even as a professional, you often think that football has to be 'beautiful' - with lots of possession and short passes. But in the past, this style of play often left us wide open. Since we've consistently changed, we've been winning."

As a promoted team, Thun was automatically considered a relegation candidate. Nevertheless, your coach said before the first game of the season: "The opponents are stronger than last year. So what? Let's see what we can get out of our game." Was this focus on your own strength the key?

Rastoder: "Definitely. We had hardly any personnel changes and a clear plan. We knew that if we played our game, every opponent would have problems."

Bertone: "We came to the Super League with the ambition to compete with the best. We stayed consistent, pushed through our style and got into a flow. We weren't afraid of anyone."

At first you were able to play freely, but as your lead grew, expectations certainly increased. How did the pressure change?

Bertone: "Many people were waiting for us to collapse. But we remained unconcerned. We're like best friends in the dressing room, nothing can shake so easily. While half the league was talking about the title, we simply concentrated on our day-to-day work. The pressure was more on the competition."

How do you personally deal with the tension before such an important game?

Bertone: "I used to experiment a lot with relaxation techniques, but sometimes I almost lost myself in them. Today I just try to enjoy the moment. When I manage to do that, I perform at my best."

Rastoder: "It's similar for me. The more I try to meditate, the more tense I get. I need the routine I'm used to. On match day, Leo and I often meet up for a meal, a coffee and a chat before we drive to Thun. We often play cards with the boys there. The focus is only sharpened when we enter the stadium."

Elmin Rastoder, what role does Leonardo Bertone play as pace-setter and first substitute captain in this success?

Rastoder: "First of all, something personal: we've been going to training together every day for a good year and a half. He has given me a lot as a mentor. I also have him to thank for the fact that I personally am playing such a strong season. For the team: when Leo speaks in the dressing room, it's completely silent. What he says always makes sense."

With 19 goals, you are one of the top scorers in the league. You are 24 years old and there is speculation about a move abroad. What does your future look like?

Rastoder: "Everything is open. My contract in Thun runs until 2028. At the moment, all that matters to me is Saturday and the title. Everything else comes afterwards."

Leonardo Bertone, what advice would you give your team-mate for his future?

Bertone: "I have to make sure I don't get into trouble with the club. But seriously: every footballer has to take his chance. 'Rasto' has enormous qualities and has made a huge leap. He can hold his own in any league. He should now enjoy the moment, go full throttle in the last few games and the rest will follow."

You are 32 years old, your own contract runs until 2027. Will you stay?

Bertone: "The same applies here: the last five games count, then we'll see."

Mauro Lustrinelli is in his fourth season. How does he still manage to reach the team like this?

Rastoder: "I've only been here for two seasons, but I can say that he has shaped us into a unit. He is uncompromising on the pitch and demands 100 percent. But he also places a lot of value on interpersonal relationships. In winter, we didn't go to a traditional training camp on the beach, but stayed in a mountain hut. Just yesterday (Wednesday) he invited us all for lunch. Such gestures weld us together."

Leonardo Bertone, like Lustrinelli you've been with the club since 2022. What goes through your mind when you look back on those four years?

Bertone: "A lot. I was Mauro's first transfer. He said to me on the phone at the time: 'A coach is judged by his first transfer, that's why I want you. After a difficult start with some friction, we found a common denominator. Since then, things have only gone upwards for me personally and for the entire club."

Is there a particular moment that has stuck with you?

Bertone: "It wasn't particularly special, but when we had a test match in Basel as a Challenge League team, we looked at each other in the catacombs and said to ourselves: 'This is where we want to play. These are our games'. And when we were back in St. Jakob-Park for the first time after promotion, it was a huge satisfaction for both of us. And now we want to bring that to a successful conclusion."

What would the championship mean to you personally?

Rastoder: "I was almost in tears yesterday when I thought about it. I didn't have an easy time and was only really able to assert myself here in Thun. The promotion alone was indescribable. The prospect of becoming Swiss champion now triggers emotions that I can hardly put into words."

Bertone: "It also means a lot to me. I was at a point where others might have given up, but I believed in myself. That's how it is for many of us: almost every player came to FC Thun to prove themselves anew. We did that as a team and now we're reaping the rewards."

FC Thun is the antithesis of the idea that only money guarantees success. A role model for others?

Rastoder: "Absolutely. Nobody had us on their radar, many saw us as relegation candidates. Now we're at the top with a huge lead. We've shown what's possible with mentality and team spirit."

Bertone: "I hope that other clubs will reassess the issue of continuity. If you trust a coach, you have to give him time. We are the best example. Today, many teams lack a clear face because there are too many changes and then different ideas clash. Money is important, but money alone doesn't win titles."