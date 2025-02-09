  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Thun preserves its cushion - Vaduz overtakes Wil

SDA

9.2.2025 - 21:10

Thun maintain their lead at the top of the Challenge League table. The Bernese Oberlanders won 2-0 at home against Bellinzona at the end of the 21st round and thus remain four points ahead of Aarau.

Keystone-SDA

09.02.2025, 21:10

09.02.2025, 21:37

Genis Montolio at the end of the first half and Justin Roth in the final minutes scored the goals against Ticino, who were on a par for long stretches. Aarau had held their own against Lausanne-Ouchy on Friday (4:2).

In the second match of the day, Vaduz overtook FC Wil in the duel for 4th place. The Liechtenstein side won 1-0 at home, with Kaio Eduardo scoring the only goal of the game in the 3rd minute.

