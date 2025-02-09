Thun maintain their lead at the top of the Challenge League table. The Bernese Oberlanders won 2-0 at home against Bellinzona at the end of the 21st round and thus remain four points ahead of Aarau.
Genis Montolio at the end of the first half and Justin Roth in the final minutes scored the goals against Ticino, who were on a par for long stretches. Aarau had held their own against Lausanne-Ouchy on Friday (4:2).
In the second match of the day, Vaduz overtook FC Wil in the duel for 4th place. The Liechtenstein side won 1-0 at home, with Kaio Eduardo scoring the only goal of the game in the 3rd minute.