Thun maintain their lead at the top of the Challenge League table. The Bernese Oberlanders won 2-0 at home against Bellinzona at the end of the 21st round and thus remain four points ahead of Aarau.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Genis Montolio at the end of the first half and Justin Roth in the final minutes scored the goals against Ticino, who were on a par for long stretches. Aarau had held their own against Lausanne-Ouchy on Friday (4:2).

In the second match of the day, Vaduz overtook FC Wil in the duel for 4th place. The Liechtenstein side won 1-0 at home, with Kaio Eduardo scoring the only goal of the game in the 3rd minute.