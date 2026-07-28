On Tuesday, Thun will face Dinamo Zagreb on the road. In the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League, the team from the Bernese Oberland needs a win to keep their Champions League dreams alive.

Thousands of passionate fans will be at Maksimir Stadium on Tuesday evening when FC Thun faces Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg a week ago, Thun needs a win to stay in the running for a spot in the Champions League.

However, no one wanted to think too much about that return leg last Tuesday. When asked about the balancing act between European matches and the start of the Super League, midfielder Valmir Matoshi said immediately after the final whistle: “That’s not really a problem. We’re taking it one game at a time”—after all, that worked out well last season.

Poor Planning

A few days after that statement, one thing is clear: The Super League opener against Lucerne was a success. With a 3-1 away win against the team from Central Switzerland, Thun secured a morale-boosting victory ahead of the return match against Dinamo. And they did so despite making changes in as many as eight positions. Gian-Luca Privitelli had already hinted at these lineup changes last Tuesday. “We need to recover well. We’ll see who recovers and make the appropriate substitutions for the game against Lucerne,” said the coach.

Why were these substitutions—and the resulting rest for the other players—particularly important? While Thun is playing three games in one week to kick off the season, the Croatian league is still on hiatus—so Dinamo Zagreb will go into the second leg with 90 fewer minutes under its belt. “It’s certainly a disadvantage from a scheduling standpoint that they don’t have a league game,” Privitelli said at the press conference after the first leg. But: “We’ll make the best of it. No excuses.”

Still, thanks to their victory over Lucerne, Thun can head to Croatia with momentum on their side. The game showed that their set pieces are working—all three of Thun’s goals came off set pieces. And the match also made it clear that Thun doesn’t let early setbacks throw them off their game.

Nico Maier, who has been in the starting lineup for both games so far this season, told Blue: “I haven’t been with Thun for very long. But that’s something that sets this team apart—the fact that we just keep going after setbacks, that we keep pushing forward.”

"The Games That Are Cool"

Thun will have to step it up again on Tuesday night. After the first leg, Privitelli noted: “If we stick to our game plan, we can definitely cause them problems.” Indeed, Thun was the better, more dangerous team for long stretches of the first half against Dinamo and defended with great solidarity in the second half as well. “I feel like we still have room to improve, and yet we’re already right in the mix. That makes me feel optimistic.”

But after the 1-1 draw—even though the tie can be considered a respectable result for Thun—the team from the Bernese Oberland needs a win in the second leg to advance. And this time, Thun will be playing without home-field advantage. The first leg alone—which drew several thousand Zagreb fans to the stadium—offered a taste of what Thun can expect on the road, in a stadium with a capacity of about 35,000.

“These are the games that are really cool. As a little boy, everyone dreamed of big games like this,” Valmir Matoshi said with a wave of his hand after the first leg, when asked about the electric atmosphere in Zagreb. “Everyone is highly motivated. We need to stick to our principles even more closely. I’m very confident that we’ll put on a good performance.”

Opponent not yet known

One thing is clear: With a win, Thun would face either the Faroe Islands champion Klaksvik or last season’s top Lithuanian team, Kauno Zalgiris, in the third qualifying round. If they lose, they would continue in the Europa League qualifiers against Vikingur Reykjavik from Iceland or the Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

To find out who their opponent will be, however, Thun will have to wait another day either way. The two games involving their four potential opponents won't take place until Wednesday.