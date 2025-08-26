From Muri near Bern to Thun: the Swiss Football Association gets a new headquarters Keystone

What was on the cards is now a fact: Thun will be the new location of the Swiss Football Association's headquarters.

The decision in favor of Thun was made by the SFA Central Board at its meeting on 22 August, as announced by the association. "This decision is the result of intensive work, careful analysis and constructive discussions with all parties involved," said SFA President Peter Knäbel.

In addition to Thun, Payerne in the canton of Vaud was also on the shortlist for the final location decision. "The decisive factors were Thun's central location, its proximity to the current headquarters in Muri near Bern and the tailor-made hotel solution guaranteed by third parties," said SFA General Secretary Robert Breiter, explaining the choice.

The association center, known as the Swiss Football Home, will include training facilities for all national teams, U international matches and the training of referees and coaches, as well as other football infrastructure such as changing rooms, fitness and treatment rooms and the future association headquarters with a modern administration building. It will be a place for grassroots and top-level football and become the central contact point for Swiss football, writes the SFA.

The new association center should be ready for occupancy in five years, the association announced in response to a question from the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to the SFA, this is a sporting but realistic time horizon.

