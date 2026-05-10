Yves Zahnd, who is standing in for the suspended Thun head coach Mauro Lustrinelli, can do little in Valais a week after the championship celebrations Keystone

Thun lose their first game as Swiss champions. After their trip to Ibiza, the Bernese Oberland team faced FC Sion with a B-team and lost 2-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The zero result for the champions, who had clearly not arrived in the best of shape, was already in the offing. The team celebrated the championship title, which was secured last weekend with St. Gallen's defeat against Basel, with a trip to Ibiza, while coach Mauro Lustrinelli was absent due to his suspension. Fabio Fehr and Christopher Ibayi were also suspended, while Michael Heule and Genis Montolio were absent.

As a result, Lustrinelli's replacement Yves Zahnd fielded a starting XI that was changed in nine positions, with only central defenders Marco Bürki and Jan Bamert remaining in the team. They witnessed how the fire broke out in front of their own goal several times in quick succession after the first quarter of an hour. First Wilfried Boteli hit the post (18'), then he scored his seventh goal of the season with an assist from Ilyas Chouaref and just a minute later Chouaref made it 2:0 with a well-placed shot from a good 20 meters out. Goalkeeper Tim Spycher, who was keeping goal for the first time in the Super League, had little to do.

It was a game of no value for Thun. Sion used it to collect valuable points in the battle for a European Cup ticket. The Valais side are now just two points behind 3rd place (Lugano), which guarantees a ticket for Conference League qualification. And the cushion over FC Basel in 5th place has increased to five points with two rounds to go. If St. Gallen win the cup final against Lausanne-Ouchy, Sion would also qualify as fourth in the table.

Telegram:

Sion - Thun 2:0 (2:0)

13'450 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 22. Boteli (Chouaref) 1:0. 23. Chouaref (Berdayes) 2:0.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman, Baltazar Costa; Chouaref (82. Kessler), Berdayes (82. Rrudhani), Kololli (11. Surdez); Boteli (66. Chipperfield).

Thun: Spycher; Dähler, Bamert, Bürki (63. Balaruban), Franke; Janjicic (71. Roth), Rupp; Reichmuth (76. Matoshi), Meichtry (76. Käit); Labeau, Dursun (63. Gutbub).

Remarks: Cautions: 26 Bürki, 38 Kronig, 55 Franke, 66 Surdez, 73 Meichtry, 88 Käit, 92 Rupp.