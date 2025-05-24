Thun's head of sport Dominik Albrecht, coach Mauro Lustrinelli and president Andres Gerber (from left to right) accepted the winner's medal on Friday evening. KEYSTONE

FC Thun is dancing at several weddings at the same time. The Bernese Oberland club is currently doing well both economically and in sporting terms. Thun president Andres Gerber spoke to blue Sport after the last game of the season.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday, FC Thun announced a change of ownership of the Stockhorn Arena. The deal with an insurer is financially lucrative. "That helps us enormously," says president Andres Gerber to blue Sport.

On the same day, Thun also received the Challenge League championship trophy.

FC Thun received the trophy for winning the Challenge League on Friday evening. Three weeks earlier, the Bernese Oberland club had already secured promotion back to the Super League with a 3:1 win against FC Aarau.

The final game of the season ended with a 1-0 win against Étoile Carouge. "A special moment. It was nice to win again today," said FC Thun president Andres Gerber on blue Sport. "Five years ago we were in misery, now it's a pleasure."

In 2020, Thun were relegated to the Challenge League and had to struggle in the lower division for five years. Now things are running like clockwork again for the Bernese side. "It's Christmas, birthday and Easter all rolled into one," says Gerber.

New stadium owner - optimistic view of the future

With their promotion, Thun have achieved their sporting goals, according to Gerber things are also going well economically and on Friday they announced a change of ownership of the Stockhorn Arena. The insurance company Visana is taking over the stadium and providing FC Thun with financial security.

The insurer will transfer CHF 300,000 to the club for the promotion of young talent and women until 2026. "That helps us enormously and makes us optimistic for the future," Gerber notes.

The short-term future looks like this for Thun: Match operations are on hold before football resumes in July - in the Super League.