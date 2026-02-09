Andres Gerber has to answer more and more questions about a possible championship title for FC Thun. In an interview with blue Sport, the club president reveals that no championship bonuses have yet been defined.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the 3:1 win against Servette, FC Thun already has an eleven-point lead over the competition.

Thun president Andres Gerber says that he believes the team is capable of winning the title. "But I've been in this business for so long and know how quickly things can happen."

No championship bonuses have yet been defined in the Bernese Oberland. "In all the hustle and bustle of promotion, we didn't even think about it before the season," admits Gerber. Show more

FC Thun continues to march inexorably towards the championship title. The 3:1 win at Servette on Sunday was the promoted club's sixth win in a row, and after the 23rd matchday they already have an eleven-point lead over their rivals.

No wonder the M-word is being bandied about ever more loudly in the Bernese Oberland. And Thun president Andres Gerber makes no secret of the fact that the club is thinking about a possible championship title. "Of course we are studying the situation. It was the same a year ago when we were in the promotion race in the Challenge League," says Gerber on blue Sport.

Gerber believes the team can win the title

The humility remains, however, because Thun know that things can turn out differently. "Two years ago, promotion didn't work out. Since then, we've become cautious and are asking ourselves what we should even be thinking."

However, the Super League leaders are also aware of their strength. He understands anyone who says that Thun won't let anyone take the butter off their bread, says Gerber. "When someone talks about the title, it's not completely far-fetched. I definitely believe we can do it."

On a high: Thun president Andres Gerber (left) with head coach Mauro Lustrinelli (center) and assistant coach Nelson Ferreira. Keystone

However, the club president also points out that there are still 15 games to play and a lot can still happen. "I've been in this business for so long and know how quickly things can happen."

Championship bonuses have not yet been defined

One thing, however, has been completely forgotten by the former Thun captain and experienced official: The championship bonuses that are normally defined before a Super League season.

"We were in a strange situation in the summer. After five years in the Challenge League, where we didn't have any bonus regulations for the Super League, we were a bit overwhelmed with all the hustle and bustle of promotion, departures and additions. So we didn't even think about the bonuses," smiles Gerber. "They haven't been defined yet, but we will certainly find a solution with the team. But in such a way that the club doesn't go bankrupt straight away."