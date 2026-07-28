Thun suffered an unfortunate defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. A 2-3 loss in extra time dashed the Bernese Oberland team's Champions League dreams.

Hang their heads: The Thun team fought valiantly despite being outnumbered in Zagreb, but ultimately had to admit defeat

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Thun led 2-0 in Zagreb after 22 minutes. A red card for Bürki (67') turned the tide in favor of the Croatian double champions, who sealed the victory in the 112th minute. Thun will advance to the third qualifying round of the Europa League.