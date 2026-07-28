Thun suffered an unfortunate defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. A 2-3 loss in extra time dashed the Bernese Oberland team's Champions League dreams.

Hang their heads: The Thun team fought selflessly despite being outnumbered in Zagreb, but still had to admit defeat

In the 112th minute, Dinamo Zagreb finally scored the go-ahead goal. After a strong individual effort by Moris Valincic, who wasn't really challenged as he ran across the field, the defender took a shot from distance.

Although goalie Niklas Steffen had made several good saves earlier in the game, he was unable to stop this one. The goal that made it 3–2 would prove to be the decisive one in the second leg and seal Thun’s elimination from the Champions League race.

Red Card as a Key Moment

For the Thun players, who fought with great dedication, it was a bitter elimination in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the team from the Bernese Oberland squandered a 2-0 lead against the Croatian double champions in just four minutes on Tuesday evening.

Ironically, Thun captain Marco Bürki became the tragic figure of the match. While he had scored the 2-0 goal in the 22nd minute—after Brighton Labeau had already put Thun ahead in the 4th minute—Bürki was sent off with a red card in the 67th minute. The defender had prevented a clear scoring opportunity with a foul.

After the red card, the home team grew stronger and stronger. While they had seemed lackluster and uninspired in the first half, Bürki’s red card not only fired up the fans at Maksimir Stadium but also the players on the field.

Dion Beljo and Lukas Kacavenda tied the game, forcing overtime. Even in overtime, the Thun team continued to put up a valiant fight despite being a man down, even creating some good scoring chances of their own. That is, until that one Croatian goal—the strike by Valincic—finally dashed Thun’s Champions League dreams.

The next opponent has not yet been announced

Following the loss, Thun will now compete in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Their opponent will be either the Icelandic team Vikingur Reykjavik or the Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva. However, Thun will have to wait one more day to find out who their opponent will be. The match between the two teams will take place on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

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Dinamo Zagreb – Thun 3:2 (2:2, 0:2) (after extra time)

SR Gidzhenov (BUL). – Tore: 4. Labeau (Zoukit) 0–1. 22. Bürki (Fehr) 0–2. 75. Beljo (75. Valincic) 1–2. 79. Kacavenda (Topic) 2–2. 112. Valincic (Misic) 3–2.

Dinamo Zagreb: Filipović; Valinčić, Domínguez (91' Galesić), McKenna, Goda (46' Vinlof); Vidović (58' Kacavenda), Zajc, Mišić (122' Radeljic); Lišica (58' Topić), Beljo, Oršić (59' Hoxha).

Thun: Steffen; Fehr (Ibayi, 106'), Bamert, Bürki, Heule; Reichmuth (77' Dähler), Roth (116' Stewart), Zoukit (58' Maier), Matoshi; Dursun (46' Gutbub), Labeau (68' Bürgy).

Notes: 67. Red card for Bürki (professional foul). Yellow cards: 21. Zajc, 26. Goda, 62. Misic, 64. Topic, 116. Ibayi, 120. Hoxha.