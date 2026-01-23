Reinforcements for the Bernese Oberland: FC Thun has signed midfielder Fabio Saiz. He joins from Yverdon and has signed a three-year contract, according to an announcement by the Swiss champions.

The Swiss-Spanish dual citizen came up through the Neuchâtel Xamax youth system. There, he made the leap to professional soccer six years ago and established himself as a regular starter. Last winter, Saiz transferred to Yverdon. The midfielder brings with him experience from 137 games in the Challenge League.