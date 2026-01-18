FC Thun go into the second half of the Super League season as leaders. Despite the good starting position, the promoted club's goals have not changed, says sporting director Dominik Albrecht in an interview with blue Sport.

Jan Arnet

Dominik, the preparation was short and it's back to work quickly. You stayed at home - why did you decide against a training camp in the heat?

There were two reasons. Originally, it was actually a financial decision. In recent years, we have decided against going abroad for cost reasons. In the meantime, however, this aspect has become secondary. It is more a conviction: We have very good conditions here.

We can train practically every day in the arena, and even if it snows heavily for a day or two, we have good options thanks to the clearing of the pitch. What's more, the second half of the season is taking place in Switzerland - not in Turkey or Spain. We are therefore deliberately preparing in the same climatic conditions that await us in the championship.

In view of the very good starting position: is there a particular sporting focus in the preparations or is everything going as usual?

No, it's basically business as usual. Of course, the sporting situation is very positive at the moment. At the same time, however, we also know that there have been many close games that we have often been able to decide in our favor.

If we were to start resting on our laurels now, we wouldn't be successful. Our approach has always been to concentrate on the day-to-day work. The focus is on getting better every day - with the staff and players clearly demanding that we don't settle for what we've already achieved. In this respect, nothing has changed in the preparation for the second half of the season compared to recent years.

Before the season, you communicated that you wanted to shake up the league. Many people smiled at that. Has the objective changed since the dream first half of the season?

Not at all. Our goal is to establish ourselves in the top 6 in the medium term. That's ambitious, no question about it. Regardless of where we currently stand, we are not yet where some other clubs are in terms of profitability and infrastructure. That takes time.

If we manage to develop step by step and remain true to our style, then at some point we'll have the right to play a role in top Swiss football. Half a year of good results doesn't change this basic attitude.

What is the most difficult thing when everyone suddenly starts talking about the "M-word" and expectations rise?

We've had a rethink in recent years. We used to communicate very clearly that our goal was to be promoted to the Super League within three years. As a result, a certain self-image has developed. Today, it would be the wrong approach to want to keep everything away from the players. We focus on authenticity. The players should know that they can achieve something with us - and that they can believe in it.

At the same time, it is crucial that the focus remains on the day-to-day work. We don't want to curb euphoria, but we don't want to artificially fuel it either. And if we notice that someone's focus is no longer right, we are experienced enough to intervene.

Has your day-to-day work changed as a result of the good starting position - for example due to the desire of other clubs?

Not necessarily more, but different. The players themselves realize that they've played a good first round, and that arouses desire - that's understandable. However, as FC Thun we have clear framework conditions and must remain true to our path. There are now also advisors who have not contacted us before, that's part of it. Overall, however, these are challenges that we are happy to accept. We'd rather be in this situation than if nobody was interested in FC Thun.

Michael Heule is one of the players who has attracted particular attention. There have been rumors of interest from Young Boys. What can you say about that?

I can't comment on every single rumor. The fact is: there have been no talks from our side. Michael has a current contract with us, and our clear premise is that we don't want to and don't have to sell any players this winter break. Of course we are not naive - good performances arouse interest. Besides him, there are two or three other players who have come to the fore. In the medium term, that could lead to the next steps, but our goal is clear: we want to keep the team together.

Let's move on to the new additions: Tim Spycher joins as goalkeeper from FC Basel. What role is planned for him?

As communicated, he is planned as number two. He is a young goalkeeper, but has already gained a lot of experience for his age from various loan spells. We see great potential in him and therefore wanted to integrate him into the goalkeeping team. He has signed his professional contract with us.

What makes Adam Ilic stand out? You gave the 17-year-old youngster a professional contract.

He's very young, but he's very adaptable and has impressed us in training. He has good intuition and still has physical development potential, which is quite normal at his age. We are deliberately giving him time. He is not planned as a fixed starter, but should continue to develop on a daily basis under these intensive conditions. We'll see where his path takes him.

You have extended your contract until 2029. Why is FC Thun still the perfect place for you?

It has nothing to do with a single event or the current sporting situation. I am a person who stands for continuity. I can't think of a better employer than FC Thun. We have built up a lot in recent years and I continue to see great potential - both organizationally and in sporting terms, not just in the first team, but in the entire department. I still have many ideas and visions and am grateful for the trust placed in me to continue implementing them over the next few years.

