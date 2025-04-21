  1. Residential Customers
Next step towards the Super League Thun sweep Wil off the pitch with 7:0

SDA

21.4.2025 - 18:22

FC Thun lead the Challenge League table by six points after the 31st round. The Bernese Oberland side outclassed Wil 7:0.

Keystone-SDA

21.04.2025, 18:22

21.04.2025, 20:02

In contrast to their closest rivals Aarau, who were held to a draw at home to Vaduz (2-2) on Good Friday for the sixth time in a row, Thun did not show the slightest sign of weakness on Easter Monday. Genis Montolio headed Miguel Castroman's corner into the net in the 3rd minute, and Castroman added to his tally just ten minutes later.

Further goals were scored in the second half by Layton Stewart, Nils Reichmuth, Leonardo Bertone, Christopher Ibayi and an own goal by Ramon Guzzo. Thun now go into the final five rounds with a six-point cushion.

Thun's 4-0 goalscorer Nils Reichmuth (left) celebrates with Fabio Fehr.
Keystone

