FC Thun win the top match of the 14th round of the Challenge League and move to the top of the table. The Bernese side beat Etoile Carouge 2:1.

Declan Frith with his fifth goal in the last three games and Miguel Castroman provided the goals for Thun. Etoile Carouge only scored the final goal in the 90th minute.

There was a clear victory for FC Aarau. They celebrated their fourth win in the last five games with a 4:1 victory in Bellinzona. Valon Fazliu scored twice.

Telegrams and table:

Bellinzona - Aarau 1:4 (0:3). - 851 spectators. - SR Grundbacher. - Goals: 21. Fazliu 0:1. 36. Gjorgjev 0:2. 40. Fofana 0:3. 52. Nivokazi 1:3. 63. Fazliu (penalty) 1:4.

Thun - Etoile Carouge 2:1 (1:0). - Referee Schärli. - Goals: 43rd Frith (penalty) 1:0. 73rd Castroman 2:0. 90th Nvendo 2:1. - Comments: 27th Diallo (Etoile Carouge) saves Matoshi's penalty.

