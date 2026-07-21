It was September 14, 2005, when Nelson Ferreira achieved something that people would still be talking about decades later. The then-midfielder for FC Thun scored a spectacular goal against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Now, 21 years later, the team from the Bernese Oberland has another chance to play in the top flight. Inevitably, memories of that time come flooding back. “Nelson and I sometimes joke about it. He scored a huge goal—but he actually meant to cross the ball,” says Marco Bürki, captain of FC Thun, with a laugh ahead of the first qualifying match against Dinamo Zagreb.

The situation is similar

"Of course, we've talked a lot about this with Mauro. We also ask Andres Gerber, our president, how it went," Bürki continues in an interview with Keystone-SDA, "especially since the situation was similar."

Twenty-one years ago, Thun—having finished second in the league and advanced through the qualifying rounds—sensationally made it into the group stage of the Champions League: with former Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli, Gerber, and current assistant coach Ferreira on the field.

More than two decades later, Thun actually finds itself in a similar situation. Having been promoted and gone on to win the Swiss championship, the team from the Bernese Oberland is still three qualifying rounds away from the Champions League group stage this time around.

Captain Marco Bürki (center) kicks off Thun's Champions League qualifying campaign. Keystone

The club does not exert any pressure

And although Thun drew what is arguably the toughest opponent—Croatian champion Dinamo Zagreb—there is a sense of optimism within the club that already characterized the team last season.

"We saw last season that anything is possible. That's why we're going into this game determined to win," says Bürki. "I don't think there's a single person who doubts that we can do it," the captain continues.

One thing is clear: “Zagreb is a very strong opponent with a lot of talent.” But despite the huge challenge, Bürki emphasizes: “I don’t feel any pressure, nor do I feel like we’re tense as a team.”

In fact, the Bernese Oberland team already managed last season to take each day as it came, without looking too far into the future or crumbling under the pressure. The reason they’re so successful at this has a lot to do with the club’s leadership. “Somehow, the club manages it quite well—there’s no pressure put on us; instead, we look forward to this game and really have nothing to lose.”

"We had to find each other"

These are the values of FC Thun—even winning the championship hasn’t turned expectations upside down. “To say that we absolutely have to qualify for the Champions League just wouldn’t be Thun,” said Bürki, who cited precisely these values as the reason for staying with the club during a summer in which not only longtime successful coach Lustrinelli but also several key players left the team.

“I’m really happy for everyone who’s been able to take another step forward in their careers thanks to this season,” says Bürki, adding, “At the beginning, the team wasn’t quite gelled yet and there were a lot of new faces.” Little by little, however, they’ve found their footing, and Coach Gian-Luca Privitelli’s ideas are starting to take hold. At the same time, they want to hold on to what made Thun so strong last season. The players who have been with the club for a while should serve as a guide, says Bürki.

Experience That Isn't Decisive

The fact that, in addition to his experience with Thun, he’s already gotten some playing time at the European level—in the Europa League with YB—is an added bonus. “I’m already familiar with the routine—the final training session, the flight, and so on. That certainly helps. But every country is different, so that experience alone won’t be the deciding factor.”

In any case, Thun will first play at home on Tuesday, before the second leg is held in Croatia. Bürki isn’t thinking about the fact that even if they win both legs, there are still two more qualifying rounds to get through. “I’ve never heard anyone in our locker room thinking about the next opponent. That’s definitely something that sets us apart.”

Maybe this will lead to Thun pulling off a fairy-tale run similar to the one 21 years ago. The club can take the first step on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. at its home stadium.

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