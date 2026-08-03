If FC Thun defeats Vikingur Reykjavik in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, their final opponent in the playoffs will be either Lech Poznan or Klaksvik, as determined by Monday's draw.

Following FC Thun's loss to Dinamo Zagreb, the club continues its Europa League qualifying campaign—and the potential playoff opponents are now known.

FC Thun is set to play the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday. The team from the Bernese Oberland will face Vikingur Reykjavik from Iceland.

If they win the two-leg series, the Swiss champions would face either Lech Poznan of Poland or the Faroe Islands champions, Klaksvik, in the Europa League playoffs. This was determined by Monday’s draw. The playoff matches are scheduled for August 20 and 27, with Thun playing the first leg on the road.

If FC Thun were to lose the match against Reykjavik, it would continue in the playoffs to qualify for the Conference League. In those playoffs, Gian-Luca Privitelli’s team would face either the Bosnian champion Borac Banja Luka or the Belarusian club Maxline Vitebsk. Thun would host the first leg at home.

St. Gallen, which was eliminated by Benfica Lisbon in the Europa League qualifiers, will face either Valur Reykjavik of Iceland or the Danish club Nordsjaelland in the Conference League playoffs after advancing past the third qualifying round. If Sion advances, it will face either Ajax Amsterdam or Shelbourne from Ireland; Lugano would face either Maccabi Tel Aviv or the Bulgarian record champion CSKA Sofia.

If FC Vaduz advances in the playoffs, it will face either Debrecen or FC Copenhagen.