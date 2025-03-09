  1. Residential Customers
Video highlights Thun turn things around against Stade-Lausanne and stay in touch with Aarau

SDA

9.3.2025 - 18:33

FC Thun remain close to leaders FC Aarau in the Challenge League. Thanks to the 2:1 home win against Lausanne-Ouchy, the Bernese side are still one point behind.

Keystone-SDA

09.03.2025, 18:33

09.03.2025, 19:08

Spaniard Genis Montolio and Lucien Dähler scored for Thun against the relegated Super League side, who took the lead seconds after the break. It was Montolio's fourth goal in the last five games.

Telegram and table:

Thun - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 2:1 (0:0). - 4218 spectators. - SR Qovanaj. - Goals: 46. Caddy 0:1. 52. Montolio 1:1. 61. Dähler 2:1. - Remarks: 71st yellow card against Beney (Stade Lausanne-Ouchy).

The other games of the 25th round. Friday: Stade Nyonnais - Etoile Carouge 0:3 (0:3). Schaffhausen - Vaduz 1:1 (1:1). Aarau - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2:0 (1:0). - Saturday: Bellinzona - Wil 0:3 (0:2).

