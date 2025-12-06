The players of FC Thun want to cheer again after two defeats Keystone

FC Thun want to get back to winning ways in the Super League. The league leaders host Luzern on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thun, who lead the standings by three points from first-placed St. Gallen, are aiming for their first win at home since the national team break. After the Swiss national team qualified for next year's World Cup, the Bernese Oberland team suffered two defeats, losing 1-0 at home to Lugano and 2-1 in Lausanne.

With Lucerne, the surprisingly promoted team will face a team that has struggled in the championship in recent weeks. The Central Swiss side have picked up just one point from their last three games. Nevertheless, coach Mario Frick's team did not show any weakness in the Swiss Cup. On Wednesday, they beat first division side Zug 4:1 in the round of 16.

St. Gallen had far more trouble in the Cup and had luck on their side in their 2:1 win on penalties against Challenge League side Rapperswil-Jona. In the championship, however, things have been going well for the eastern Swiss with two wins and a draw. FC Zurich, Saturday's opponents, have the same record from their previous three games. The city club seems to have recovered after five defeats in a row.

The third game on Saturday is a basement duel. Grasshoppers and Servette, the second and third-bottom teams in the league table, meet at the Letzigrund.

On Sunday, bottom-placed Winterthur welcome Basel, a former employer of their coach Patrick Rahmen. The title holders are somewhat out of step in the championship. They have not won in four games. Young Boys have recently done much better in the Super League. Since Gerardo Seoane's return to the coaching bench, the Bernese have won twice and drawn twice. YB visit Sion on Sunday. Like Basel, the Valais side are without a win in four league games.

Lugano have also been slowed down recently. The Ticino side, who play at Lausanne-Sport on Sunday, lost the rescheduled match against St. Gallen and then also failed to draw at home against Sion.