Coach Mauro Lustrinelli has been consistently convincing with FC Thun in the first half of the Super League season. Picture: Keystone

In the 17th round of the Super League, the top match between leaders Thun and their closest rivals St. Gallen takes place on Saturday. Home games await Basel and YB on Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With a win in the third-to-last round this year, Thun would secure their position as leaders until after Christmas. Nobody would have bet on that at the start of the season. However, respect for the promoted team is now so great that betting providers list them as the number one title contenders, ahead of FC Basel and Young Boys.

One of the reasons why Thun are seen as valid champions is their ability to overcome the small lows. There have been three of them this season. The first in mid-August with the cup defeat to third-division side Breitenrain was followed by a 4-0 win at FC Zurich, the second low at the end of September with defeats against YB and FCB was followed by six wins in a row, and Thun responded to the last setback with two games without points at the end of November with a 4-1 home win against Lucerne last weekend.

The clear success against Lucerne came despite six key players being suspended or absent due to illness. Mauro Lustrinelli's team is not only resilient, but also broadly based. The Bernese Oberlanders won their first clash with St. Gallen 2:1 away from home at the beginning of October.

How did FCB cope with the defeat against Aston Villa?

Basel and Young Boys, who complete the top four in the Super League, play at home on Sunday against Lausanne-Sport and Luzern respectively. Both Basel and Bern gained confidence with good performances in the European Cup on Thursday, but also expended some energy. FCB in particular, who went unrewarded in their 2-1 draw against Aston Villa, put in a lot of effort and, judging by their opponents' recent results, will probably be more challenged against Lausanne-Sport than YB against struggling Luzern.

In the remaining games of the weekend, Sion against GC, Zurich against Winterthur (both on Saturday) and Lugano against Servette (on Sunday) have the opportunity to close the gap on Thun, who are not far ahead on points.

You might also be interested in