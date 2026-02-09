Aurelie Csillag celebrates with her team-mates imago

Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of the Nati players in the foreign leagues.

Women's Super League

THE GAME OF THE WEEK. It's finally here, the first win for the women of FC Thun. After losing all but one match before the winter break, the women from the Bernese Oberland secured their first win of the season with a 4:2 victory against FC Luzern. So it seems that work has been done on the offense during the winter break. Before the win against Luzern, Thun had only scored ten times in twelve games.

RANKING SITUATION. Nothing has changed at the top of the table. Servette remain unbeaten at the top after a 3-0 win against Zurich. The Grasshoppers are seven points behind as the first pursuers. At the bottom of the table, Thun have overtaken Aarau. After a 3-0 defeat against YB, they are still without a win and with just three points.

THE NEXT ROUND. It's a classic in Zurich. FCZ welcome Basel to the Letzigrund. The match will be played as a "double-header" - the FCZ men will face Lucerne before the women. In addition, the previously unbeaten Geneva women travel to Aarau. It remains to be seen whether Servette will stumble over the team at the bottom of the table on the artificial pitch.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

ENGLAND. Aurélie Csillag is in top form. In Liverpool's 4:1 win over Aston Villa, she scored the last goal of the game deep into stoppage time - her first in the English Super League. Noelle Maritz, on the other hand, was not convincing in Aston Villa kit. She was substituted after 45 minutes.

ITALY. Juventus Turin celebrated a 2-0 win against Como. Swiss players Viola Calligaris and Lia Wälti were both on the pitch from the start. Around five minutes before the break, the captain of the Swiss national team provided the assist to make it 1-0.

SPAIN. Sydney Schertenleib won 3-0 with Barcelona against Logrono. The 19-year-old was on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes, but was not directly involved in any of the three goals. After a goalless first half, Barcelona made it 1-0 in the 50th minute and six minutes later it was already 3-0.