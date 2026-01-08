  1. Residential Customers
Top scorers injured Thun without Ibayi and Reichmuth for the time being

SDA

8.1.2026 - 08:22

Winter champions FC Thun will be without their top scorers Chrisopher Ibayi and Nils Reichmuth for the time being.

The surprisingly promoted team announced that Ibayi will be out for around three weeks due to injury and will therefore miss the first game after the winter break on January 18 at Grasshoppers. The Congolese center forward is currently 3rd in the Super League scoring charts with nine goals this season. Rank.

Reichmuth underwent an operation on his hand shortly before Christmas, which had been planned for some time. The midfielder, who has played in all 19 championship matches so far, should be fully fit again in February, according to the Bernese Oberland club.

