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Before the game against Sion Thun's champion heroes celebrate in Ibiza

Patrick Lämmle

8.5.2026

Christopher Ibayi (not pictured) posted a video of the celebrations in Ibiza.
Christopher Ibayi (not pictured) posted a video of the celebrations in Ibiza.
instagram.com/c_ibayi9

After the sensational title, the Thun team celebrated in style. But the party has continued since then, as pictures published on social media show.

08.05.2026, 08:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Last Sunday, Sion beat FC St.Gallen to make FC Thun champions.
  • The first championship title in the club's history was celebrated accordingly in Thun.
  • For the players, the celebrations continued in Ibiza.
Show more

Last Sunday the time had finally come: because St.Gallen lost, FC Thun became Swiss champions for the first time in the club's history. The promoted club has exceeded all expectations this season. This deserves to be celebrated, even if the season is not yet over.

Coach Mauro Lustrinelli has given his players a week off. The perfect opportunity for a trip to the party island of Ibiza. The champion heroes obviously thought so too, as pictures published on social media show.

They could also meet Schalke players there, as they also took a plane to soak up the sun after their promotion to the Bundesliga.

In the meantime, the Thun players have returned to prepare for Sunday's match against FC Sion. In other words, against the team that made Thun champions a week earlier. In contrast to the Bernese Oberland side, the Valais side must collect as many points as possible in the last three rounds, as they still have a European place at stake. You can watch Sunday's game live on blue Sport.

Valmir Matoshi posts a party picture in an Instagram story.
Valmir Matoshi posts a party picture in an Instagram story.
Instagram

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