  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Assault against Basel's Broschinski Thun's Montolio is suspended for three matches

SDA

15.9.2025 - 11:28

Both FC Thun and FC Zurich will be without players for several matches.

Keystone-SDA

15.09.2025, 11:28

15.09.2025, 11:56

FC Thun will be without Genís Montolio for the next three Super League games. The central defender, who has played in every game of the current championship so far, was shown a red card in the 78th minute against Basel. The assault now results in a three-match ban.

Zurich midfielder Mohamed Bangoura is suspended for two matches. He was sent off in the clash against Servette in the 84th minute, just under ten minutes after coming on as a substitute, following a rough foul.

More from the department

Head of sport announces talks. Is Seoane about to be sacked by Gladbach?

Head of sport announces talksIs Seoane about to be sacked by Gladbach?

Mercenary check. Lehmann shoots Como to victory ++ Arfaoui scores from 30 meters ++ Pilgrim with wild card goal

Mercenary checkLehmann shoots Como to victory ++ Arfaoui scores from 30 meters ++ Pilgrim with wild card goal

Is Zeidler under pressure?. Gygax:

Is Zeidler under pressure?Gygax: "It will be extremely important for him on Wednesday"