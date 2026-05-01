Suspicion confirmed: Genis Montolio will miss Thun for several months Keystone

As feared, FC Thun's Genis Montolio has suffered a serious injury to his right knee. The central defender will be out for several months with a cruciate ligament rupture, as the club announced on Friday.

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Montolio will undergo an operation in the coming days and then begin his rehabilitation.

The 29-year-old Spaniard suffered the injury last Saturday in the championship match against Lugano after just a few minutes and without any outside influence. Montolio has been a regular under Mauro Lustrinelli since his move from Wil to Thun two years ago. He has scored four goals in 28 games this season.