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Bitter diagnosis Thun's Montolio out for a long time with cruciate ligament rupture

SDA

1.5.2026 - 14:21

Suspicion confirmed: Genis Montolio will miss Thun for several months
Suspicion confirmed: Genis Montolio will miss Thun for several months
Keystone

As feared, FC Thun's Genis Montolio has suffered a serious injury to his right knee. The central defender will be out for several months with a cruciate ligament rupture, as the club announced on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

01.05.2026, 14:21

01.05.2026, 15:03

Montolio will undergo an operation in the coming days and then begin his rehabilitation.

The 29-year-old Spaniard suffered the injury last Saturday in the championship match against Lugano after just a few minutes and without any outside influence. Montolio has been a regular under Mauro Lustrinelli since his move from Wil to Thun two years ago. He has scored four goals in 28 games this season.

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