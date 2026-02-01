Tim Spycher celebrates his Super League debut at St. Jakob-Park of all places. The long-time FCB junior was substituted in Thun's win against Basel - and afterwards spoke openly about a difficult time and an emotional moment.

Syl Battistuzzi

In the 67th minute, Thun's regular goalkeeper Niklas Steffen can no longer continue. Tim Spycher came on for him - it was also his Super League debut - against his home club Basel of all teams.

Spycher trained at FCB and has since gained experience in the Challenge League on loan at Yverdon, Baden and Stade Nyonnais. He made four appearances in test matches for Basel.

Just under a month ago, the 21-year-old moved from FCB to the promoted club. The talented goalkeeper has signed a contract with the Bernese Oberland club that runs until the summer of 2028, with an option for a further season.

After Thun's next coup - the sensational leaders extended their lead to nine points with the 2:1 victory - Spycher gets emotional in an interview with blue Sport. No wonder, after all, he hadn't expected to celebrate his league debut at St. Jakob-Park just a short time ago, he says, adding: "It wasn't an easy time. That's why it's all the more special."

Many problems in Nyon

Spycher explains why his time in Nyon - he was on loan from FCB from summer 2024 until the beginning of 2025 - was particularly troublesome. "There were a lot of problems there," he says tellingly. Basel did indeed order his talent back at the time, stating in a statement that his further development at the French-speaking Swiss club was "no longer optimal" and that they "regret the unusual, premature end to the loan".

Spycher, who has also played twice in goal for the Swiss U21 national team, is planned as Thun's number 2. He hopes that his rival Steffen will be "fit again soon".

He was "a little nervous" during the warm-up, but in the end he only had positive feelings. "It was a pleasure to get on the pitch - here at my youth club of all places. I just enjoyed playing in this stadium," admits Spycher.

Thun's performance was "a football fairytale". Spycher: "It just shows what an incredible mentality the team has. I've really been well received by the team. In the end, that makes all the difference. We are one team on one pitch. We show that day after day in training. That doesn't just come from nothing."

"Sowing joy" for Spycher

In the blue Sport Studio, expert Pascal Schürpf is delighted with Spycher. It's very nice to see such emotion in a youngster, he says, something you rarely see these days. "Either they don't say any words or can't get any words out. Or they have their nose up a little," says Schürpf. "It gives me great pleasure and makes me all the happier to see him so emotional in an interview," he notes.

The story also has parallels to Schürpf's own biography. The former FCB junior rarely got a chance to play in the first team in Basel and had to seek his fortune abroad. "I've never managed to score a goal in front of the Muttenzer Kurve in my entire career. So I can well understand that this was a special moment for him," said the 36-year-old, who retired last season. "That's always the dream when you're with the FCB juniors: to play in the Joggeli one day," Schürpf says.