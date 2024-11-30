  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Thun's streak breaks, but lead still grows

SDA

30.11.2024 - 21:32

Aarau's Serge Müller separates Thun striker Declan Frith from the ball
Aarau's Serge Müller separates Thun striker Declan Frith from the ball
Keystone

A home draw against Aarau (1-1) in the 16th round of the Challenge League is enough for FC Thun to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points. Etoile Carouge lost 2-1 at Wil.

30.11.2024, 21:32

Vasilije Janjicic put Thun ahead in the 8th minute with his first goal of the season. It was not enough for a fifth win in a row because Yannick Touré equalized for Aarau at the start of the second half.

However, Thun's lead in the table increased by one point as their closest rivals Etoile Carouge dropped points for the third time in a row after a 2-1 draw in Thun and a 2-2 draw against Bellinzona. Nico Maier scored Wil's winner in the 86th minute.

In Saturday's third game, Bellinzona were held to a 1-1 draw against bottom side Stade Nyonnais after Ivann Strohbach conceded a goal in the 93rd minute.

SDA

