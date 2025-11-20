  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

One million dollars for a game? Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are exploding

Jan Arnet

20.11.2025

Swiss fans want to cheer on Switzerland in North America - but at what price?
Swiss fans want to cheer on Switzerland in North America - but at what price?
Keystone

If you want to sit live in the stadium at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer, you'll need a big wallet. Ticket prices will explode once the World Cup qualifiers are over.

20.11.2025, 16:22

20.11.2025, 16:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Tickets for the 2026 World Cup are being traded on the official FIFA resale platform, sometimes at astronomical prices - up to one million dollars for a semi-final.
  • FIFA allows free resale without price caps and charges buyers and sellers 15 percent fees - even in the case of highly inflated prices.
  • In cities such as New York, criticism of the price explosion is growing; local politicians are calling for measures to ensure that local fans are not excluded.
Show more

The Swiss national team has confidently qualified for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA. But for many Nati fans who want to experience the World Cup matches live on site, the anticipation could quickly evaporate. This is because ticket prices on the FIFA resale platform are soaring.

Offers of almost 100,000 dollars are already appearing for the opening match in Mexico alone. For a semi-final ticket, someone is even trying to demand almost a million dollars, according to research by "Eurovision News Spotlight".

Nati testimonials from the World Cup qualifiers. Embolo is the best - but the big winner is someone else

Nati testimonials from the World Cup qualifiersEmbolo is the best - but the big winner is someone else

It has long been normal for World Cup tickets to be resold. What is new, however, is that FIFA no longer sets any limits on its own platform. Anyone who owns a ticket can freely determine the price. At the same time, some original tickets are priced variably for the first time - they can therefore become more expensive or cheaper depending on demand.

Official tickets are available from around 60 dollars. On the secondary market, even such seats are now being offered for several hundred to tens of thousands of dollars.

FIFA makes a profit

Particularly tricky: FIFA collects a hefty fee when tickets are resold. Both the seller and the buyer must each pay 15 percent. With a resale price of 100 dollars, this means that the seller only receives 85 dollars, the buyer pays 115 dollars - and the world association pockets 30 dollars.

Cost: 175 US dollars. FIFA is also charging for parking at the 2026 World Cup

Cost: 175 US dollarsFIFA is also charging for parking at the 2026 World Cup

FIFA justifies the model by referring to international standards in the sports and entertainment sector. Such systems are common in North America. In Mexico, on the other hand, excessive secondary market prices are prohibited by law. However, according to observers, the platform is also used there to offer tickets for significantly more than the original price - without any visible intervention.

Criticism from politicians

Prices are exploding particularly sharply in major cities such as New York and Los Angeles. This is now also attracting the attention of politicians. New York's newly elected mayor Zohran Mamdani has launched a petition to stop the price trend. He warned during the election campaign that the "biggest sporting event in the world" would take place on their doorstep - but would be unaffordable for many residents.

Football news

Weird situation with YB coach change. Contini met Seoane in Spycher's office after his dismissal

Weird situation with YB coach changeContini met Seoane in Spycher's office after his dismissal

Play-off draw. Italy's road to the World Cup will not be easy

Play-off drawItaly's road to the World Cup will not be easy

Sex video shared. Haaland's Nati colleague is sentenced and urges caution

Sex video sharedHaaland's Nati colleague is sentenced and urges caution

Last chance for a World Cup ticket. Italy could face these opponents in the playoffs

Last chance for a World Cup ticketItaly could face these opponents in the playoffs

Disappointment in the Europa Cup. YB women lose 3:0 against Sparta Prague and are eliminated

Disappointment in the Europa CupYB women lose 3:0 against Sparta Prague and are eliminated

The rumor mill is churning. Will Granit Xhaka leave Sunderland for Italy this winter?

The rumor mill is churningWill Granit Xhaka leave Sunderland for Italy this winter?