Will Luis Enrique lead PSG to the final again? Imago

After the crazy 5:4 in the first leg, PSG and Bayern will meet again in Munich on Wednesday. It's not just on the pitch, but also behind the scenes.

Barman Nicolas

After the spectacular 5:4 victory at the Parc des Princes, Paris come to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday with a narrow one-goal lead. With them: 4000 away fans who are ready to make their voices heard in the midst of 71,000 Bayern supporters.

Due to the spectacle and excitement of the first leg, tickets sold out within minutes. On the resale platforms, prices skyrocketed to dizzying heights. It seems impossible to get a ticket for less than 1400 euros. Some sellers are even asking up to 8000 euros.

PSG clear favorites according to statisticians

On paper, PSG has the advantage. According to Opta, Paris have a 61.5 percent chance of qualifying for a second final in a row. Bayern, on the other hand, are only given 38.5 percent.

Since the abolition of the away goals rule (2021/22), there has been a clear trend: 66% of teams that win the first leg at home qualify for the final.

Under Luis Enrique, PSG have never collapsed after winning the first leg. That could reassure Paris ... or motivate Munich even more.

Bayern pull out the marketing gun

Bayern are using this world-class game to unveil their new home kit for next season. Perfect timing, maximum spectator numbers: Everything is calculated.

Can Pinheiro hold a candle to Schärer?

As in the first leg, UEFA has opted for a referee who does not yet have much experience at this level: João Pinheiro from Portugal. Sandro Schärer performed well in the first leg - he was the first Swiss referee to officiate a Champions League semi-final since 2010.

Pinheiro knows both teams well. He was the fourth referee in last year's final against Inter (5:0) and had refereed the Parisians in the European Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur. He also refereed two FC Bayern matches in the Premier League, in which Kompany's team won twice.

The weather forecast will also provide additional excitement on Wednesday evening. There could be heavy thunderstorms over Munich from 8pm: Rain and lightning are predicted.