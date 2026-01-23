After the preferred candidate, Pep Guardiola, turned down the offer, Andrea Pirlo was supposed to take the reins in Italy. But now the deal appears to have fallen through—because the 2006 World Cup champion has ties to Russia.

It now appears that Andrea Pirlo will not, after all, become Italy's new national team coach.

Here's what it's all about It looks like Andrea Pirlo won't be Italy's national team coach after all. Following reports of an agreement, the deal fell through due to criticism of his business ties to Russia.

Pirlo emphasizes that his work with United FC Dubai and as a brand ambassador for Fonbet is purely commercial and has no political significance.

Italy's search for a coach thus remains unresolved after Guardiola and Ancelotti turned down the job. In addition, Paolo Maldini is threatening to resign as technical director if Pirlo is not hired. Summary created with

Who will lead Italy’s national team back to success? It won’t be Pep Guardiola. The Catalan star coach was long considered the Italians’ top choice, but after ten successful years at Manchester City, Guardiola wants to take a break for now. And Carlo Ancelotti has also turned down the offer.

On Friday, it seemed that the Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) search had finally come to an end. According to media reports, Andrea Pirlo had reached an agreement with the new technical director, Paolo Maldini, and advisor Leonardo. Only the contract details remained to be worked out, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, among others. On Monday morning, Romano himself announced a reversal: Pirlo will not be the new coach of Italy after all.

Several Italian newspapers reported as early as Sunday that there were concerns within the FIGC regarding Pirlo’s various contacts with Russia. Criticism also came from Italian political circles.

Under contract with a club owned by a Russian

The former star midfielder is currently coaching United FC Dubai in the United Arab Emirates—a club owned by Russian billionaire Sergey Lomakin—for a salary in the millions.

Pirlo is also the global brand ambassador for the Russian betting company Fonbet. A few weeks ago, he attended an autograph session in Moscow, which caused a stir not only in Italy but elsewhere as well, given Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Pirlo Speaks Out

In a lengthy statement, Pirlo has now spoken out himself. “After learning last night that I am no longer being considered as a candidate for the head coaching position of the Italian national team, I feel it is necessary to clarify a few points,” writes the 47-year-old.

He continued: “The professional collaboration that has been the subject of the recent controversy arose in the course of my work in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively of a commercial and athletic nature.”

His connection to Fonbet has no political significance whatsoever. “I am being accused of holding beliefs that I have never expressed and that are foreign to me,” Pirlo said.

Maldini Threatens to Resign

However, Italy’s new federation president, Giovanni Malago, is said to have now come to the definitive conclusion that Pirlo is not the right man for the Squadra Azzurra. And so the chaos is only intensifying. Paolo Maldini is threatening to resign as technical director if Pirlo does not become the national team coach. Then the search will start all over again.