Door closed for FCB star "Times are changing": Yakin ends the Shaqiri Nati chapter

Murat Yakin explains in the football talk show "Heimspiel" why Xherdan Shaqiri's time in the national team is finally over, despite all his merits.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri announced his retirement from the national team in July 2024 shortly before Murat Yakin's contract extension, but later only vaguely ruled out a comeback.

The national team coach explains in the football talk show "Heimspiel" that the chapter between Shaqiri and the national team is definitely closed for him.

Yakin emphasizes that Shaqiri's decision to retire was voluntary. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri ended his career with the national team in mid-July 2024 after 14 years and 125 caps. It was time to say goodbye to the national team, the Basel player announced on social media.

His decision was made just a few minutes before the association officials announced the contract extensions of coaches Murat Yakin and Giorgio Contini at a press conference.

In May 2025, Yakin said that the door was open for Shaqiri. Indeed, the then struggling national team - including relegation from the A group in the Nations League - lacked the creativity of Shaqiri on the pitch.

The playmaker, who led FCB to the double with outstanding performances, once again gave rise to some hope of a comeback. Although he ruled out a return to the national team "at the moment", he also said that you never know in football.

In the football talk show "Heimspiel", the national team coach comments on the Shaqiri case. "Shaqiri has done an enormous amount for Swiss football: he is an artist, a genius, a number 10 player, left-footed, we still have one of the few in Switzerland with Shaq," enthuses Yakin.

Yakin: "Didn't force him to retire"

"But times are changing," says the 51-year-old. Shaqiri has certainly thought carefully about the situation with his retirement from the national team together with those around him, explains Yakin.

Perhaps Shaqiri was still toying with the idea of coming back to enjoy the national team, according to Yakin.

"But he has to understand his role. In the end, he probably thought to himself, I'm not coming back as a substitute," Yakin believes.

"Then we have to move on. For me, that was a year ago. And it's over," emphasizes the national team coach.

Before the World Cup campaign, Shaqiri told Yakin that Yakin would also have to deliver this year. "They have to qualify. They haven't exactly shown the best performances in recent months," emphasized the FCB captain.

Shaqiri's pithy statements bounced off Yakin: "I don't always take everything so personally. You can say what you think." Shaqiri hung up his boots at the SFV of his own accord. "We didn't force him to resign."

He thought about him again in June and a possible return could have been looked at together, explained Yakin. "But if he decides now that the chapter is closed for him, then that's it," Yakin stated.

The football talk with Murat Yakin in full length