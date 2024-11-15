  1. Residential Customers
Promotion League Timm Klose before the last game of his career

SDA

15.11.2024 - 17:29

One more game: After the Promotion League match against FC Zurich U21, Basel's Timm Klose calls it a day
One more game: After the Promotion League match against FC Zurich U21, Basel's Timm Klose calls it a day
Keystone

Timm Klose ends his career at the age of 36. Saturday's Promotion League match between Basel's U21s and FC Zurich's reserves will be his last.

15.11.2024, 17:29

Klose made his professional debut with FC Thun in 2009. After spells at Nuremberg, Wolfsburg and Norwich, among others, he returned to his training club Basel on loan for a year in 2020 before joining FCB's U21s permanently in the summer of 2023. Now the 17-time Swiss international is retiring. His greatest success is winning the German Cup with Wolfsburg.

Klose will remain with FC Basel as a defensive coach in the youth department and in talent management.

SDA

