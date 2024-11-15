One more game: After the Promotion League match against FC Zurich U21, Basel's Timm Klose calls it a day Keystone

Timm Klose ends his career at the age of 36. Saturday's Promotion League match between Basel's U21s and FC Zurich's reserves will be his last.

SDA

Klose made his professional debut with FC Thun in 2009. After spells at Nuremberg, Wolfsburg and Norwich, among others, he returned to his training club Basel on loan for a year in 2020 before joining FCB's U21s permanently in the summer of 2023. Now the 17-time Swiss international is retiring. His greatest success is winning the German Cup with Wolfsburg.

Klose will remain with FC Basel as a defensive coach in the youth department and in talent management.

