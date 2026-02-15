Thun bag their 8th Super League win in a row against Sion - but for once not without flaws. After a controversial VAR decision, even blue co-commentator Timm Klose no longer understands the world.

Referee Marijan Drmic sent off Sion defender Noe Sow after an emergency brake - although TV images suggest that the ball had already left the pitch.

blue referee expert Bruno Grossen attributes the decision to the lack of cameras: "Unfortunately, there is no image that clearly proves that the ball is out."

blue football expert Timm Klose, on the other hand, cannot understand the decision: "I can take off my glasses and I can still see that the (ball) is out." Show more

In its seventh season in the Super League, the VAR is still not a good trap as a discussion killer. This time, the lack of cameras is the source of heated discussions. The scene: the Stockhorn Arena.

In the 65th minute, Sion defender Noe Sow pulls the emergency brake on Thun attacker Brighton Labeau and is the last man to clear his opponent. "A very tricky scene," warned blue commentator Joel Di Ronco immediately. He was proved right.

Referee Marijan Drmic initially sees no foul, but is then called to the screen by the VAR. After looking at the images, the case seems clear: emergency brake. Sent off. And so Drmic pulls out the red card, sends Sow off and sets off an avalanche of complaints from Wallis.

The problem: TV footage shows that the ball landed directly in front of the goal. Instead of a throw-in for Sion, he was sent off because neither Drmic nor his assistants saw the ball fully behind the line and play continued. A brutal decision from the Valais side's point of view.

This image is a source of debate: Is the ball completely behind the line in this scene? blue Sport

SFV has its say

Even blue co-commentator Timm Klose no longer understands the world. "Ä Seich!", he rages on live TV and can't understand the decision. "The red card would be the right decision. But what happens before that is not right."

Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen countered after the game in the blue Sport studio: "Unfortunately, there is no picture that clearly proves that the ball is out. There would have to be a camera on the line for that."

The SFA also said after the game that the VAR had checked whether the ball had left the field. However, the available images did not provide any evidence as to whether the ball had completely crossed the line or not.

Additional cameras would be needed to rule out such cases. These do not exist. Grossen understands the frustration of the Valais team: "I also assume 99 percent that the ball is out. But the VAR doesn't have a picture. It's technically correct, but unfortunate."

Timm Klose, on the other hand, is happy with the TV images. For the former Bundesliga and Premier League player, the case is clear even from a slightly different perspective: "I can take off my glasses and I can still see that the (ball) is out," smiles the 37-year-old.

