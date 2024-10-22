Ten rounds have been played in the Super League. blue Sport expert Timm Klose gives his title prediction and says why YB should not be written off just yet.

After ten Super League rounds, blue Sport expert and former Nati defender Timm Klose makes a prediction as to who will be the number one contenders for the 2024/25 season and who will have the most to worry about in the relegation battle.

The trend is clear for Klose: "Lugano are making a very solid impression and are currently playing the best football in the league". That's why the Ticino side are certainly one of the biggest title contenders this year, according to the 17-time international.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old also has Zurich and Servette on his radar, both of whom are on a "great run". "Nevertheless, I still see Lugano a little further ahead," predicts Klose.

However, FCZ are currently leading the table. "The good thing about FC Zurich is that they've always played relatively successfully in recent years, i.e. they've been among the frontrunners or even become champions. That means they know their way around at the top, they know what it takes to stay there," explains Klose. At the moment, he sees a stable FCZ, who may not always win their games with aplomb - such as this weekend against GC - but they somehow always find a way.

In the recent past, YB has almost always come out on top in the championship. Do the Bernese still have any chance of winning the title after their horror start?

"You have to be careful with YB. You have to wait and see how long the euphoria they had in the last game against Lucerne lasts, whether they can maintain it for the whole season or whether they fall into a hole in their form again," says Klose. However, he adds: "YB are always a force to be reckoned with. They weren't serial champions in recent years for nothing."

Klose is worried about this team

While Klose believes that Bern will soon be out of the relegation maelstrom, he sees the situation for some other clubs as bleaker. "If you look at the table, I'm most worried about Winterthur." GC and Yverdon are also among the relegation candidates for him.

Klose explains why FCW "scares him the most" at the moment: "They're not really lacking much, but bad luck is also a bit on their side and they naturally get extremely easy goals. Over a long period of time, of course, that's something if you don't score any or only a few (goals) up front and statistically you get them at least once or twice at the back, then of course that's dangerous over the course of a season," emphasizes Klose.

