Serbian supporters threaten to storm the pitch during the match between Serbia and Albania in October 2014. KEYSTONE

On Saturday, Albania and Serbia will face off in an explosive World Cup qualifier. Eleven years ago, the match ended in chaos. Now high security measures are in place to prevent another scandal.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you In October 2014, a drone carrying a large Albanian flag caused the match between Serbia and Albania to be abandoned and led to violent riots.

Eleven years later, the duel will take place again in Tirana - this time under heavy police protection.

State-of-the-art security measures and anti-drone technology are in place to prevent a repeat of the events.

Entire streets around the stadium are closed off and the deployment of special units is planned. Show more

October 14, 2014, Partizan Stadium, Belgrade. Just over 41 minutes have been played in the first half of the European Championship qualifier between Serbia and Albania when English referee Martin Atkinson suddenly interrupts the match.

The reason: a drone was hovering a few meters above the pitch with a black and red flag hanging from it. It shows the outline of Greater Albania, which also includes areas inhabited by Albanians such as Kosovo. A very sensitive issue in the Serbian-Albanian area - and for the Serbs "a provocation by the Albanians", as the commentator on the Serbian TV station "PTC" immediately states.

Then the situation in the Partizan Stadium escalates. Serbia striker Stefan Mitrovic snatches the flag out of the air. It is immediately taken from him by Albania players who want to carry it off the pitch. But they don't get far and are stopped after a few meters by a Serbian supporter who storms onto the pitch and attacks the flag bearer with a chair. Then the fists start flying.

A chair is also used in the brawl on the pitch. KEYSTONE

Shortly afterwards, the first fans are also on the pitch and attack Albanian players. They flee into the catacombs and refuse to return to the pitch. Referee Atkinson abandons the match, which is later adjudged a victory for Albania at the green table.

The return match in Albania, which is played under the strictest security precautions, is won 2:0 by Serbia, but in the end it is the Albanians who win and qualify for the European Championship.

High-security match in Tirana

Eleven years later, the two nations meet again on Saturday. The eagerly anticipated clash will take place in Tirana in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. In addition to the two teams, the police and security services are also preparing for an exhausting 90 minutes.

According to media reports, the Albanian Football Association is working with the state security service, the police and other authorities to implement the most advanced security measures in and around the stadium.

To this end, modern cameras with facial recognition and additional mobile cameras are to be installed to monitor every movement in the stands and around the stadium in real time. There will also be numerous regulations for stadium visitors.

The area around the stadium will be declared a restricted zone and all roads leading to it will be completely closed. Anti-drone systems monitor the surrounding area to prevent a repeat of the 2014 incidents. The security situation resembles a state visit, controlled by a very high presence of police and anti-terror units.

Scenes like in 2014, when a drone with an Albanian flag flew over the stadium, are to be prevented this time. KEYSTONE

UFEA allows pairing

The fact that Serbia and Albania are allowed to play in the same World Cup qualifying group at all is due to a UEFA assessment. According to this, political tensions are taken into account in the draw, but only in cases of acute conflict or if the safety of players and spectators would be seriously jeopardized. Only then are certain nations not allowed to be drawn into the same group.

According to UEFA, this does not currently apply to the Serbia - Albania pairing.