Sixteen years after winning its first World Cup title, Spain is back on top—and is being celebrated at home. The Argentines’ shameful behavior makes the triumph seem even greater.

Rodri carried the gold trophy as carefully as if it were a baby as the captain and the other World Cup heroes stepped off the plane upon their arrival in Madrid and set foot on Spanish soil once again. After a quick group photo in front of the plane, they continued on by bus.

The marathon of celebrations left the tired but overjoyed world champions with hardly any time to truly process their well-deserved victory in the final against Argentina, with all the emotions that came with it.

Cucurella: Deserves a Good Celebration

In the early evening, King Felipe VI—who had personally witnessed the triumph as a die-hard fan in East Rutherford, near New York—welcomed the team. For the festive ceremony, the players had swapped their practice gear for suits. Afterward, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez planned to personally greet the world champions before the players were to ride through Madrid on an open-top bus—cheered on by hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets and gathered in Cibeles Square.

“We’re really looking forward to going to Spain. A lot of people here couldn’t be there, and we want to celebrate with everyone,” left back Marc Cucurella had said before their departure. “I think we’ve earned a good celebration.”

Spain Hailed as the Savior of Soccer

Immediately after their 1-0 victory in extra time against Argentina—led by the largely invisible superstar Lionel Messi—the Spanish team kicked off their big championship celebration. Lamine Yamal romped around on the field with his three-year-old brother Keyne and then posed for a commemorative photo with Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz.

Inside the cabin, the atmosphere got lively thanks to loud music and huge bottles of champagne, and later the party continued just outside New York City. “We just celebrated—the way a world champion does,” said Dani Olmo.

The joy was, however, dampened by the behavior of the Argentines, who, in their frustration, came across as sore losers: They raged, some even resorted to physical altercations, and pointedly turned their backs on the winners during the trophy ceremony—thereby inadvertently making the Spaniards’ triumph even greater.

“Spain didn’t just win a final,” wrote the Spanish sports newspaper *Marca*: “It saved soccer.” The British “Telegraph” wrote: “Soccer 1, criminals 0.” And former DFB captain Toni Kroos wrote on X: “Soccer has won.”

The Empire State Building is lit up in red and yellow

On the field, the final was a show of dominance against the defending champions, who could do little more than rely on rough play and petty fouls to hold their ground. Rodri and his teammates were deservedly presented with the trophy by U.S. President Donald Trump. The fact that Trump, just as he had done after last year’s Club World Cup final, refused to leave the stage for the first victory photos and was only gently escorted to the side by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after a few seconds was, this time, more of a footnote.

The winners certainly didn't care about that. Because the women became world champions in 2023, Spain is the first country to hold both titles at the same time. The Empire State Building was lit up in red and yellow in honor of the Spaniards.