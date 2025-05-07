blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler raves after Yann Sommer's strong game against FC Barcelona: "That was absolutely world class."

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yann Sommer delivered an outstanding performance against Barcelona with world-class saves, and blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler was particularly impressed by his reflex save against Yamal in extra time.

Sommer has put in consistently strong performances at Inter Milan, has found the ideal club with a strong coaching team, according to Zubi, and deservedly reached the Champions League final.

Zuberbühler thinks his career path - including Bayern Munich - is perfect and Sommer could crown his career with a Champions League title. Show more

What went through your mind when you saw Yann Sommer's saves against Barcelona?

PascalZuberbühler: What Yann showed was simply fantastic, it was outstanding. That was absolutely world class. I was particularly impressed by his save against Yamal in extra time. As a goalkeeper, Yamal is very difficult to calculate when he's going to shoot. He has a very short ball control, the ball sticks to his feet and suddenly the shot comes. If you're not ready, the ball is in. In this situation, you have to be ready in your head. He positioned himself correctly, took an intermediate step, shortened the angle. That was a movie where everything has to come together. It was simply fantastic how he scraped it out. To pull off such a world-class save at that precise moment, I can only say: hats off!

Was that the best performance by a Swiss goalkeeper at international level so far?

Yes, but not just because of yesterday's game. Every goalkeeper has "his" game. You always remember it. But if you look at how Sommer is performing at Inter in general, you have to say: he's found a great club, a sensational coach and the goalkeeping coach Gianluca Spinelli is absolutely top. He's doing him a lot of good and you can feel that. The way he performs with Inter is second nature. They know exactly how to defend the goal and if someone gets through, Yann is there.

Should Sommer have made the move to an absolute top club earlier?

No, I think his career has been fantastic. I think it's great that he made this move to Bayern Munich. It has made him even stronger. The fact that he was able to hold up the trophy there, despite the criticism, has only made him stronger. Yann is an intelligent person, he knows exactly how to classify it. Then he moves to Inter, becomes champion, sets a record of conceding zero goals and is now in the Champions League final. What more do you want? He's done everything right.

Is he currently the best Yann Sommer we've ever seen?

He's always been at a very high level. But I think with this Inter Milan, it's the most complete Yann Sommer. Above all, he's there when they need him. He proved that impressively against Barcelona.

The crowning glory of his career would now be the Champions League title ...

... yes, but that's just one game. Sometimes it's not the better team that wins. But to stand up to this Inter team - to beat them - everything simply has to be right. They're locked in, hungry and want success. It will be difficult for the team that faces Inter in the final.

Who do you see as your opponents in the final?

PSG are on a brutal upswing, I like the team, the coach is excellent. I think they'll make it to the final.

More on Yann Sommer