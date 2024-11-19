Tomas Oral takes over at GC. imago

GC has found its new head coach. The 51-year-old German Tomas Oral takes over at the record champions. Interim coach Giuseppe Morello will return to his previous role as assistant coach. Michael Henke has also been appointed as the new assistant coach.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the dismissal of Marco Schällibaum, GC has found a new head coach: Tomas Oral takes over at the Super League bottom club.

The 51-year-old German coach brings with him the experience of 152 games in the 2nd Bundesliga.

Michael Henke will join Oral as the new assistant coach. Henke was assistant to Ottmar Hitzfeld at Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich for many years. Show more

Just one point from the last six games and a drop to the bottom of the table - GC is on fire. Marco Schällibaum, celebrated as a hero half a year ago after avoiding relegation, has been sacked. Now it is clear who will lead the Hoppers out of the crisis: Tomas Oral.

The Grasshoppers announced on Tuesday morning that the German coach has signed a contract until the end of the season. Oral has been employed by SV Sandhausen, FC Ingolstadt, Karlsruher SC, FSV Frankfurt and RB Leipzig, among others. In his last job at Sandhausen, however, Oral had to leave in spring 2023 after just six games.

"Tomas has the necessary experience and conviction to give our team stability and provide clear impetus. He is a coach who demands discipline and consistent work and always focuses on professionalism," GC Head of Sport Stephan Schwarz is quoted as saying in the press release.

Tomas Oral says: "It's important for me that it's a good fit on both sides, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge. I am convinced of the potential of the team and the club. The task at GC Zurich excites me. Now it's important to make the most of the players' full potential in order to be able to play successful matches."

Hitzfeld's former assistant is coming

GC has announced that Michael Henke will join Oral as the new assistant coach. Henke was Ottmar Hitzfeld's assistant for many years at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, with whom he won numerous national and international titles.

Interim coach Giuseppe Morello will return to his previous role as assistant coach. Co-coach Aurélien Mioch will leave the record champions.