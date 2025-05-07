After the defeat against Winterthur is before the Zurich derby. In between, the Hoppers are changing their head of sport. blue Sport spoke to GC coach Tomas Oral.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "That was a clear misunderstanding," says Tomas Oral about the absence from the media conference after the defeat against Winterthur. It was said that there would be no media conference.

GC will face FC Zurich on Saturday. This Zurich derby is not only about prestige, but also about vital points for the Hoppers.

The fact that GC announced the departure of head of sport Stephan Schwarz on Monday has not left the coach unscathed. Nevertheless, he wants to welcome Alain Sutter to the record champions with open arms. Show more

The Grasshoppers find themselves even deeper in the relegation battle than before following their 2-0 defeat against bottom-placed Winterthur. Instead of being six points ahead of last place, the Hoppers slipped to the barrage place, level on points with Winti.

However, it was not only Zurich's drop in performance in the second half that was a talking point, but also the absence of coach Tomas Oral from the media conference. "That was a very clear misunderstanding," said Oral on blue Sport.

"It was said that there would be no press conference. I had a family event." He had promised his youngest sister that he would definitely be there. For him, the case was clear when nobody asked about him 25 minutes after the game. "I will never duck away or not show my face. It's inexplicable to me how something like this came about."

Important Zurich derby on the schedule

He still has four games ahead of him and his team. Next Saturday, GC will face FC Zurich. "We know that we have to put everything into it. We have to come out fighting." They have to bring to the pitch over 90 minutes what they embodied in the first half in Winterthur. Oral is "very confident" as long as his team implements these points and works with concentration.

GC player Saulo Decarli is aware of the importance of the game against FC Zurich and all games beyond: "Everyone in the team knows what's at stake. Everyone is ready to give everything to achieve our goal."

New sporting director, new impetus

And the record champions' goal is, of course, to stay in the league. On Monday, GC announced the departure of Head of Sport Stephan Schwarz, with Alain Sutter taking over. "New head of sport here, new impetus there," says Decarli. All the players really enjoyed working with Schwarz. They are grateful to him.

Oral also apparently enjoyed working with the German. He speaks of a "harmonious" collaboration and of a loss. The separation did not leave Oral unscathed. Nevertheless, the GC coach wants to welcome Sutter with open arms. "We will all give him the support he needs to feel at home again quickly."

The first game with the new sporting director will take place without a coach on the bench. Oral is missing due to a yellow card suspension. He received his 4th caution of the season at the Winti game. He has to watch the Zurich derby from the stands. A situation Oral says he has never been in before.