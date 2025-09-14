Josias Lukembila celebrates the 3:1 behind the Winterthur player Keystone

FC Winterthur are still waiting for their first win of the season in the Super League. They suffered a 2:3 home defeat against FC Sion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There were a few minutes in which the FCW fans in the Schützenwiese were able to draw hope and dream of three points. After Elias Maluvunu scored with his head from a corner kick in the 21st minute to make it 1:1, FC Winterthur dominated and scored a second goal shortly afterwards through Maluvunu. However, the goal did not count due to a foul at the beginning of the action.

The game then continued into the final phase before Winterthur began to challenge FC Sion again. Andrin Hunziker's 2:3, which had not been on the cards, launched the hosts' second offensive wave from the 85th minute onwards, but this did not lead to a third goal. A point would have been too much of a reward for a performance that was not consistent enough overall.

For the most part, FC Sion had a fairly easy game. The goals from Rilind Nivokazi, Noé Sow and Josias Lukembila were scored in the first 35 minutes before the Valaisans took the tempo out of the game. Nevertheless, they were usually closer to the fourth goal than Winterthur was to the second. Among others, the former Winterthur player Lukembila hit the post.

In the championship, Winterthur will continue the weekend after next against Servette, who are also still winless. Before that, FCW will play FC Schaffhausen in the Cup on Saturday.

Telegram:

Winterthur - Sion 2:3 (1:3)

8000 spectators. - SR Turkes. - Goals: 13. Nivokazi (Kabacalman) 0:1. 21. Maluvunu (Sidler) 1:1. 32. Sow 1:2. 35. Lukembila (Nivokazi) 1:3. 85. Hunziker (Buess) 2:3.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler (72. Martins), Arnold, Citherlet; Maluvunu (72. Hunziker), Cueni (84. Ulrich), Zuffi, Diaby; Golliard (46. Chiappetta), Buess, Schneider (46. Beyer).

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman (69. Baltazar Costa), Sow; Lukembila (76. Chouaref), Berdayes (76. Chipperfield), Bouchlarhem (69. Diack); Nivokazi (80. Boteli).

Remarks: Cautions: 61 Arnold, 89 Racioppi.