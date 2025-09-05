Smiling good: Double goal scorer Breel Embolo. KEYSTONE

Surprisingly little came from Kosovo in the first World Cup qualifier. And yet: Murat Yakin's team put in a great performance and sealed the deal before the break. The most striking player? One-two Breel Embolo.

Patrick Lämmle

Note: 4.5 Goal Gregor Kobel

Stands 25 meters in front of his goal most of the time and directs. He doesn't have much else to do. The first ball on his goal comes in the 68th minute. But it is not a real test.

Grade: 5 Defense Silvan Widmer

He's there at the back when he's needed. But he will hardly do so against these harmless Kosovars. Widmer is allowed to join the attack and does well. He makes it 3-0 with a sliding tackle and a wonderful assist from Rieder.

Grade: 5 Defense Nico Elvedi

When you see him defending alongside Akanji, you wonder why Yakin has been testing so wildly in central defense in recent games. Good positioning, heads everything away, reliable passing. Just perfect at the back.

Grade: 5 Defense Manuel Akanji

He organizes the defence at the back and opens the scoring up front. He shook off Kosovo debutant and former Swiss international Leon Avdullahu like a pesky fly from a Vargas corner and headed in to make it 1:0. Strong.

Note: 4.5 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Like all defensive players, not challenged much. Remains flawless and doesn't make the big rushes. Doesn't need to. What's the saying? A good racehorse only jumps as high as it has to. Can come off after 45 minutes.

Grade: 5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

Present and almost always available. Wins practically every duel and shines with three or four laser passes to the top. A strong performance from the captain.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Remo Freuler

Like Xhaka, Freuler is also athletically and playfully superior to his opponents. Inconspicuous but hard-working: closes down all spaces.

Grade: 5 Midfield Fabian Rieder

Starts inconspicuously, improves from minute to minute. Set up Widmer's goal to make it 3:0 and after the hour mark, he finished with two dream passes to Breel Embolo.

Note: 5.5 Sturm Dan Ndoye

He may not score a goal, but his performance is still impressive: Two wonderful assists for Embolo and countless running duels won. When he sprints off, nobody can keep up. Ndoye can hardly be stopped by the Kosovars.

Note: 5.5 Sturm Breel Embolo

He misses his first chance (18th) and narrowly misses. Then his sights are set. In the 25th minute he scores to make it 2:0. Shortly before the break, and again after a pass from Ndoye, he scores with his heel to make it 4:0. When he grins cheekily into the cameras after the first goal, it's noticeable that the gap between his teeth is gone!

Note: 4.5 Sturm Ruben Vargas

Dangerous standing balls, lively and on the move a lot. And yet he is the Swiss attacking player who stands out the least on this Friday evening at St. Jakob Park.

Substitute players

Note: 4 Miro Muheim

Comes on for Rodriguez after the break. Plays more impetuously than Rodriguez, occasionally has to draw a foul. He was yellow-carded after 70 minutes.

Note: 5 Johan Manzambi

The Freiburg youngster comes on for Rieder in the 60th minute. Hinting at his great potential with one or two pacey dribbles down the flanks.

Note: 4 Michel Aebischer

Comes on after an hour for Vargas. Fits seamlessly into the team. He doesn't stand out, is also difficult. The game has long since been decided.

Note: – Denis Zakaria

Came on for Embolo in the 75th minute. Too short for a rating.

– Cedric Itten

Came on for Ndoye in the 85th minute. Too short for a rating.