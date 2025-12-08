  1. Residential Customers
Germany and Norway Top-class test match opponents for the national team ahead of their World Cup adventure

SDA

8.12.2025 - 16:11

Murat Yakin and his team play against Germany at St. Jakob-Park in Basel.
KEYSTONE

The Swiss national team will test itself against top-class opponents next spring. On March 27, 2026, St. Jakob-Park in Basel will host Germany, and four days later Murat Yakin's team will face Norway with its star striker Erling Haaland in Oslo.

Keystone-SDA

08.12.2025, 16:11

08.12.2025, 16:15

All three teams have qualified for this summer's World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Switzerland will play in the preliminary round in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Vancouver against co-hosts Canada, Qatar and one of the quartet of Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

These teams will decide one of the last World Cup places among themselves in the semi-final and final of the same international match window in March.

