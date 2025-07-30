  1. Residential Customers
After strong performances at the EM Top clubs chase national ace Géraldine Reuteler

Patrick Lämmle

30.7.2025

Géraldine Reuteler performed brilliantly at the European Championships and was voted player of the match three times. Will she now move to a European heavyweight?

30.07.2025, 18:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • National team ace Géraldine Reuteler performed brilliantly at the European Championships and was named "Player of the Match" in all group matches.
  • With her performances, the Eintracht Frankfurt player has also aroused the interest of some world-class clubs.
  • Reuteler's contract runs until the summer of 2026, but it remains to be seen in the coming weeks whether she will fulfill it or embark on a new adventure after seven seasons.
Show more

Reuteler can look back on a sensational European Championship. She is agile, runs her feet off, fights for every ball and makes her mark in attack. She scored the important 1:0 against Iceland and provided the assist for the redeeming 1:1 against Finland. The 26-year-old was named "Player of the Match" in all group matches and played a key role in Switzerland reaching the European Championship quarter-finals.

Géraldine Reuteler played her way into the hearts of the Nati fans.
Géraldine Reuteler played her way into the hearts of the Nati fans.
Keystone

None of this came out of the blue. After all, the Swiss Footballer of the Year has never been as prolific as she was in the past Bundesliga season, her seventh: in 20 league games, she scored 10 goals and set up six, playing a major part in Frankfurt finishing the league in 3rd place and going on to play internationally once again.

More trophies than Putellas. Four brothers, a body full of tattoos and endless power - what makes Nati heroine Reuteler tick

More trophies than PutellasFour brothers, a body full of tattoos and endless power - what makes Nati heroine Reuteler tick

Top French teams are putting out feelers

The question is whether Reuteler will continue to play for Frankfurt in the new season. There are a number of rumors surrounding the national team player. According to "90min", PSG and French record champions Olympique Lyonnais are said to be very interested in signing the 81-time international.

Reuteler, whose market value is said to be 325,000 euros, still has a contract in Frankfurt for the coming season. To get her out of Frankfurt, her future employer would therefore have to dig deep into their pockets. She herself recently said that she feels very comfortable in Frankfurt, but also admitted: "I would definitely like to see something else at some point."

Brother of national team star. Thierry Reuteler:

Brother of national team starThierry Reuteler: "I almost go crazy in the stands"

Will "someday" mean this summer? Nati colleague Smilla Vallotto, who is moving to Wolfsburg for the new season, said of Reuteler during the European Championship: "I hope she buys a big club this summer. One that is bigger than Eintracht Frankfurt."

Reuteler has certainly recharged her batteries in the meantime. After the European Championship exit, she relaxed with her national team colleagues.

