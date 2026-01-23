At the end of June, the contracts of several prominent players expired. blue Sport presents a selection of the top 50 free agents.

Three national team stars are also available on a free transfer Top Clubs, Take Note: These 50 Soccer Players Are Currently Available for Free

Not all players have (yet) found a team this summer. Among the unsigned players are many well-known names, including Swiss national team stars Remo Freuler, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Eray Cömert, as well as other soccer players who have played in the Super League in the past.

According to , 26-year-old Serbian Dušan Vlahović is, according to “transfermarkt”, the most valuable player currently without a club. According to the website, the former Juventus forward has a market value of 35 million euros.

Mo Salah is valued at 22 million euros. For that price, you get a player with an impressive resume. The 34-year-old Egyptian, who became a legend at Liverpool, has three English league titles and a Champions League victory to his credit, among other achievements.

In 2021, Manchester United paid Borussia Dortmund a transfer fee of just over 85 million euros for English international Jadon Sancho (26). But with the Red Devils, the skillful winger was unable to replicate his earlier form. In early 2024, he returned to BVB on loan; six months later, he tried his luck at Chelsea. In September 2025, he moved on loan to Aston Villa, but Sancho failed to impress there as well—his current market value stands at 18 million euros.

Although Remo Freuler is now 34 years old, the veteran showed at the World Cup just how fit he still is. No other national team player ran more during the tournament than the team’s oldest member, whose contract with Bologna has expired (market value: 3 million euros). His future with his club remains uncertain, and his journey with the national team is not expected to end just yet.

The indomitable Ricardo Rodríguez also proved at the World Cup that he can still keep up with the best. The left back has played in a major tournament every two years since 2014 and has consistently delivered. The 33-year-old’s contract with Betis Sevilla has expired, and he, too, should have no trouble finding a new club (market value: 1.4 million euros).

Eray Cömert played for 30 minutes in Switzerland's final World Cup match, the quarterfinal against Argentina. Following his departure from Valencia, the 28-year-old is expected to have found a new club soon. According to media reports, Cömert is expected to undergo a physical with Torino shortly.

The players are currently without a contract 1. Dušan Vlahović (26) Market value: €35 million . Current club: Juventus. Former clubs: Fiorentina, among others

(26) Market value: . Current club: Juventus. Former clubs: Fiorentina, among others 2. Mohamed Salah (34). Market value: €22 million Current club: Liverpool. Former clubs: Chelsea, AS Roma, FC Basel, among others

(34). Market value: Current club: Liverpool. Former clubs: Chelsea, AS Roma, FC Basel, among others 3. Jadon Sancho (26). Market value: €18 million . Current club: Aston Villa (on loan). Former clubs: Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, among others

(26). Market value: . Current club: Aston Villa (on loan). Former clubs: Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, among others 4. Julian Brandt (30). Market value: €15 million . Current club: Borussia Dortmund. Former clubs: Bayer Leverkusen, among others

(30). Market value: . Current club: Borussia Dortmund. Former clubs: Bayer Leverkusen, among others 5. Franck Kessié (29). Market value: €12 million . Current club: Al-Ahli. Former clubs: Barcelona, Milan, among others

(29). Market value: . Current club: Al-Ahli. Former clubs: Barcelona, Milan, among others 6. Fabinho (32). Market value: €12 million . Current club: Al-Ittihad. Former clubs: Liverpool, Monaco, among others

(32). Market value: . Current club: Al-Ittihad. Former clubs: Liverpool, Monaco, among others 7. John Stones (32). Market value: €12 million . Current club: Manchester City. Former clubs: Everton, among others

(32). Market value: . Current club: Manchester City. Former clubs: Everton, among others 8. Leon Goretzka (31). Market value: €12 million . Current club: Bayern Munich. Former clubs: Schalke, among others

(31). Market value: . Current club: Bayern Munich. Former clubs: Schalke, among others 9. Lorenzo Pellegrini (30). Market value: €8 million . Last club: AS Roma. Previous club: Sassuolo

(30). Market value: . Last club: AS Roma. Previous club: Sassuolo 10. Oleksandr Zinchenko (29). Market value: 8 million euros . Current club: Ajax Amsterdam. Former clubs: Arsenal, Manchester City, among others

(29). Market value: 8 . Current club: Ajax Amsterdam. Former clubs: Arsenal, Manchester City, among others 11. Marcelo Brozović (33). Market value: €8 million . Current club: Al-Nassr. Former clubs: Inter Milan, among others.

(33). Market value: . Current club: Al-Nassr. Former clubs: Inter Milan, among others. 12. Dani Ceballos (29). Market value: . Current club: Real Madrid. Former clubs: Arsenal, among others

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