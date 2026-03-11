Viktor Gyökeres (left) has already scored four times in this Champions League season. KEYSTONE

Last season, Arsenal were defeated by PSG in the semi-finals. This year, the Gunners are the top favorites to win the title. There are several factors behind the success of Mikel Arteta's team.

If one team in the Champions League is synonymous with titlelessness, then it is Arsenal FC. The club from north London has only ever made it to the final of the premier class once. In 2006, Arsène Wenger's team were unlucky to lose to FC Barcelona in Paris. Despite an early red card for Jens Lehmann, the Gunners led deep into the final stages of the match thanks to a Sol Campbell header. But then Henrik Larsson came on and shattered the Arsenal fans' title dreams with assists for Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti.

The north Londoners never came that close to winning the Henkelpot again. Last season, Mikel Arteta's side only lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions PSG. The last time Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Premier League was in 2009. Back then, the club also failed to reach the semi-finals due to another goalkeeping error, this time by Manuel Almunia, who let a perfectly good free kick from Cristiano Ronaldo pass.

A goalkeeping problem is unlikely to bring Arsenal down this campaign. Spaniard David Raya is the man between the posts who has conceded the fewest goals so far this season in the top flight. This is probably also due to the strong defense around Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. However, the latter could miss the first leg of the round of 16 against Bayer Leverkusen due to an ankle sprain.

Broad squad and dangerous standards

But while injury-related absences have been a headache for Mikel Arteta in recent years, the squad is now so broad that every player can be replaced almost one-to-one. In the event of Saliba's absence, either ex-Leverkusen player Piero Hincapié or Cristian Mosquera could come into action.

One of the Gunners' greatest strengths, apart from their stable defense, is set-pieces. More than a third of Arsenal's goals this season have come from set pieces. Nicolas Jover is responsible for this at the English runners-up. The Berlin-born Frenchman is regarded as a pioneer when it comes to set pieces. So it's no wonder that, according to "The Athletic", his contract contains a clause whereby Jover receives a bonus for every goal Arsenal score from a set-piece.

Zubimendi as the control center

Since Mikel Arteta took over the Gunners in December 2019, his team has continued to develop. The former apprentice of Pep Guardiola combines several facets in his game. The standard strength of the Londoners is only part of the recipe for success. The Spaniard spent a long time tinkering with the perfect recipe for success. But this season he seems to have finally found it. The club is ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and is hoping to win its first championship since the legendary "Invincibles" in 2004.

Two of Arteta's summer transfers are likely to be the main reason why the data analysis portal Opta sees Arsenal as the top favorites to win the Premier League. Firstly, there is Martin Zubimendi, who moved to the English capital from Real Sociedad in the summer. The Spaniard provides stability in the midfield and, with his passing ability, embodies exactly the values that Arteta has learned from his time alongside Guardiola. Not least because Zubimendi has already been compared to the Citizens' centerpiece and former Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

Secondly, Arsenal finally have a real nine up front in Viktor Gyökeres. After Arteta had often used Kai Havertz or, of necessity, Mikel Merino in the center of attack in recent seasons, the Spaniard finally got his wish for a classic striker this summer. And the Swede is delivering what his coach expected of him. The attacker already has four goals and one assist to his name in six Champions League games this season. If the Swede is to win in the end, he will also have to score in the rest of the competition.