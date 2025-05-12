Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Runners-up Leverkusen lose 2:4 against Dortmund. Xhaka is substituted in the 78th minute with the score at 1:4. The fans naturally hope that it was not his last game for Bayer.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

BVB's victory against Leverkusen was mainly thanks to Gregor Kobel, who played an outstanding game. The "kicker" magazine gives top marks to Dortmund's "life insurance". Thanks to the win, Champions League qualification is still possible.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin puts in a good performance in the 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich - but he is powerless to prevent the goals conceded.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi plays an almost flawless first half, but remains in the dressing room after the break. As Elvedi has missed two games with injury recently, this was probably a precautionary measure or load management.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer was substituted in the 61st minute of the 4-1 win over Bochum with the score at 2-0. Mainz are sixth in the table with one round to go. If it stays that way, Mainz will play in Europe next season.

Stuggart Luca Jaquez

Jaquez is substituted in the 33rd minute with the score at 1:0. In the end, Stuttgart win 4:0 and VfB finish the season in mid-table.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder is again not used.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is currently injured.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

0:4 against Stuttgart, the third defeat in a row. Zesiger loses the decisive header duel for the first and last goal conceded.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

The 21-year-old is again not used in the 2-2 draw against St. Pauli.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The 19-year-old has been out injured for months.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Freiburg send Holstein Kiel to the 2nd division. Manzambi scores in stoppage time of the first half to make it 1-1, but then stays in the dressing room after the break. In the end, Freiburg celebrate a 2:1 victory. If Freiburg win against Frankfurt on the final matchday, they will qualify for the Champions League, but if they draw, Dortmund threaten to overtake them.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Man City were held to a 0-0 draw by relegated Southampton and still have to fear for their Champions League place, although they are not reliant on help from their opponents. Akanji, who came on as a substitute the previous week after a lengthy injury lay-off, played the full distance and did his job.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Schär played through as usual in the 2-0 win in the landmark clash against Chelsea. Thanks in part to him, Newcastle set the course for the Champions League.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

After his fantastic performance in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, Sommer gets a break on Sunday. Inter win 2-0 and move to within one point of leaders Napoli (2-2 against Genoa).

Napoli Noah Okafor

Okafor misses out for the seventh time in a row. It is possible that he will soon become champion, but his share of the success would be small.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Bologna lose 3-1 to AC Milan. Aebischer is substituted in the 61st minute when the score is 1-0 and is supposed to help them hold on to their lead. The plan did not work and after three games without a win in a row, Bologna were in danger of missing out on European football.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Ndoye is currently out injured.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler plays in central midfield for Bologna.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Empoli celebrate a 2-1 win against Parma and still have a chance of avoiding relegation. Haas is still out injured.

Parma Simon Sohm

Sohm was substituted in the 65th minute against Empoli with the score at 0-1.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez was on the pitch for 120 minutes on Thursday and celebrated Betis' progression to the Conference League final. Three days later, he is allowed to recover on the substitutes' bench. The game against Osasuna ends 1:1.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Without the injured Djibril Sow, Sevilla lose 3-2 away at Celta Vigo.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Ruben Vargas, the second Sevilla player from Switzerland, is still out injured.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Relegated Real Valladolid suffered their seventh defeat in a row (1-2 against Mallorca). Cömert was forced off injured in the 82nd minute.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco beat Lyon 2-0 to secure their place in the next Champions League campaign.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

While Köhn kept a clean sheet, it was Zakaria who made it 2-0 with a header in the 68th minute. The Swiss captained the team and crowned his strong performance of the season.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo remains without a goal in the win against Lyon. He will certainly have to put up with a few jibes from midfielder Zakaria, who now has the same number of goals (6) in the league as striker Embolo.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia was substituted for Marseille in the 75th minute with the score at 1-1, but in the end his team won 3-1 and, like Monaco, secured their Champions League ticket.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Sierro plays in central midfield in the 1-1 draw against Toulouse.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Relegated Montpellier suffered a 4-1 defeat against Champions League finalists PSG. Omeragic plays in the center of defence and has to endure the whole thing.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Having been on the bench twice recently, Edimilson Fernandes is back in the starting line-up against Lille. The 29-year-old plays in the center of defence and does his job with aplomb.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Amdouni is missing through injury in the top-of-the-table clash against Sporting. The game ended 1-1, with Sporting leading the table ahead of Benfica on points but with a better goal difference (+59 vs. +56).

Ferencvaros Stefan Gartenmann

Ferencvaros beat Paks 3-2 away from home, with Gartenmann doing a good job in defense despite conceding two goals.

Burgos CF (2nd Division Spain) Gabriel Barès

Once again only a substitute in the 3-2 win against Cordoba.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Feyenoord lose the thrilling duel against PSV 2:3 with Lotomba still missing through injury.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Fosso provides the assist in the 1-0 win against NAC Breda. He won the ball in the opponent's penalty area, curved around the goalkeeper and, from the baseline, laid the ball back to Sierhuis, who only had to push the ball over the line from a few centimetres out.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah is substituted in the 62nd minute with the score at 1:0. Instead of adding to the scoreline, he had to watch the ball hit the back of the net shortly afterwards. The game against Arda ends 1:1.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

A week after the triumph in the cup final, Jashari also celebrated an important victory in the league with Brugge. Thanks to the 2-0 win against Genk, Bruges stay in touch with leaders Royale Union SG and are just one point behind with two rounds to go.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Without the injured Zeqiri, Standard Liège were held to a 0-0 draw by Mechelen.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

The 23-year-old is not in the squad for the 3-0 defeat against Antwerp.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Midtjylland took the lead against Copenhagen in the 38th minute and were top of the live table at the time. The home team equalized in the 83rd minute to regain the shaky lead. Mbabu plays through. To become champions after all, Midtjylland will have to do their homework in the last two rounds and at the same time hope for a slip-up by Copenhagen.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Sturm Graz took a big step towards the title with a 4-2 win against RB Salzburg. Wüthrich scores shortly after the break to make it 3-1 - his first goal of the season.

FC Liefering (Austrian 2nd Division) Bryan Okoh

Liefering beat SK Rapid II 4:1 with Okoh playing in central defense.

Promotion was already perfect, but first place still had to be defended on the last matchday. And Lorient did so with aplomb. Yvon Mvogo's team celebrated a 5:1 victory against Martigues.

Orange Couny (2nd Division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

Lyam MacKinnon scored a brace in the previous week, but was unable to help his team as hoped in the 1-0 defeat against North Carolina.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

Loosli serves a yellow card in the 1-1 draw against Hannover.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Hamburg secure promotion to the Bundesliga. In the 6:1 win against Ulm, assist king Muheim provides the assists for the 1:1 and the 5:1. After the triumph, there is no holding back.

Ecstasy in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion: HSV celebrate their long-awaited return to the Bundesliga Picture: Keystone

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Silvan Hefti sits on the bench during the 6:1 triumph. But he is also part of the celebrations. The news that made the rounds the next day was less than pleasing. Many people were injured during the celebrations, several of them seriously.

1st FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Kaiserslautern beat Darmstadt 2:1 and still have a chance of moving up to the relegation places on the final matchday - albeit a very slim one. As almost always, Elvedi plays the full distance.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is missing through injury in the 2-2 draw against Regensburg.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Schalke lose 2-0 to Düsseldorf with Gantenbein on the bench.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Keller is substituted at the break against HSV with the score at 1-3.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Anthony Racioppi

Cologne beat Nuremberg 2-1 and have it in their own hands on the final matchday to secure promotion to the Bundesliga. Racioppi was again not in the squad.

1st FC Cologne (2nd Bundesliga) Joël Schmied

Schmied was substituted in the 75th minute with the score at 1:1 and was allowed to celebrate the winning goal in the 90th minute on the pitch. He had not played in the previous three matches.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

The season is over.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Schmidt has been promoted to the Premier League with Leeds. That leaves plenty of time to think about the future.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

Immediately after Atlanta score the equalizer, Chicago make three changes. A good five minutes later, it is a co-production between these three players that makes it 2:1 - Haile Selassie is credited with an assist.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Bürki is still out injured. Without the Swiss player between the posts, St. Louis has not been going to plan in recent weeks.

Seattle Stefan Frei

The 39-year-old is a mainstay for Seattle. He saved three of four shots in the 3-1 win against Houston Dynamo.

Toronto Maxime Dominguez

In the 2-0 win against DC United, Dominguez is substituted for Lorenzo Insigne in the 81st minute. The 29-year-old picked up a yellow card in stoppage time.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Stojilkovic was substituted in the 81st minute of the 1-0 home win against Mladost. Not much happens after that.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

Osijek drew 1-1 against Lokomotive Zagreb. Pusic is not in the squad.

NK Osijek Kemal Ademi

Teammate Ademi is also not in the squad.

DL Yingbo (China) Cephas Malele

The 31-year-old's engine is running at full speed. He scored in the 2:2 draw against Wuhan Three Towns to make it 2:0, his third goal in the last four games. Particularly bitter: when Malele was substituted in the 88th minute, the score was still 2-0.

CD Rongcheng (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Ming-Yang Yang opened the scoring in the 9th minute of the 4-0 win against Meizhou Hakka.

UCAM Murcia (4th division Spain) Ruben del Camupo Ferreira

The season is over.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Jasper van der Werff has been out injured since the beginning of April.

Al-Nasr Haris Seferovic

Al-Nasr face leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai on Monday evening.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Puertas played in the 1-0 win over Al Taawon, but was unable to shine as an assist provider as in previous games.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Boca Juniors win the Cup round of 16 against Lanus on penalties after 90 goalless minutes. Blondel puts in a committed performance on the right wing.