After the 3-2 home win, Young Boys also win 1-0 away at Galatasaray Istanbul and are in the Champions League. These are the scores of the YB players.

Goalkeeper

5.5 Goalkeeper Marvin Keller

The 22-year-old only had to intervene in the first half in the 35th minute when Aktürkoglu scored. He was then seriously tested in the second half and showed great confidence in both of his defensive actions. A flawless performance from the designated number 2.

Defense

5 Right-back Lewin Blum

Blum is very present and wins his duels. The 23-year-old also gets involved in the attack on one or two occasions. Twice he rattled the aluminum after his corner kicks. He still has room for improvement in terms of passing accuracy.

5 Central defender Mohamed Camara

Camara occasionally makes careless mistakes, but not in the second leg against Galatasaray Istanbul. The 24-year-old didn't let anything get in the way at the back and twice headed dangerously into the opposition penalty area from set-pieces.

5 Central defender Banhie Zoukrou

After a few seconds, Zoukrou and Icardi go to ground in the YB penalty area, but the whistle remains silent. It was the biggest upset of the first half, as the 21-year-old Frenchman did his job with aplomb. He makes two strong saves for his team-mates in the second half.

5 Left-back Jaouen Hadjam

He was a real force in the 40th minute, shaking off two Galatasaray players in his own penalty area and seconds later, after a one-two pass in front of the opposition penalty area, he could only be stopped with a foul. The 21-year-old Algerian may have a few too many misplaced passes, but he impresses with his power moves. He was substituted in the 69th minute.

Midfield

4.5 Left midfield Joel Monteiro

In the 12th minute, he makes his way through the midfield, but then tries his own luck instead of setting up his better-positioned teammate. In the 51st minute, he shoots wide of the goal from the edge of the penalty area. Monteiro was substituted in the 69th minute.

6 Central midfield Sandro Lauper

Lauper gets 33 out of 35 passes to the man, including a few wonderful passes. He was also impeccable defensively until the bitter end. In the 85th minute, he rushed back superbly to prevent Icardi from scoring, two minutes later he blocked a dangerous shot from the superstar and was also at the origin of the winning goal.

4.5 Central midfield Cheikh Niasse

The 24-year-old Senegalese is not as eye-catching as the man next to him and he also makes a few bad passes and loses the ball. However, Niasse is also convincing in terms of his fighting spirit. During one of his few forays forward in the 38th minute, he was fouled by Nelsson and provoked a yellow card.

5.5 Left midfield Ebrima Colley

The 24-year-old is probably the most eye-catching player on the pitch. He causes the Galatasaray defenders major problems with his pacey dribbles and can only be stopped with a foul on several occasions. His finish in the 18th minute forced Muslera into a strong save. However, Colley also works at the back, as exemplified by a move in the 67th minute, when he won the ball at left back, sprinted halfway across the pitch with the ball on his feet and then played a superb pass. He was substituted in the 80th minute, totally exhausted. A really strong performance, but he should have made a goal out of his chances to get top marks.

Forward

5 Right striker Silvere Ganvoula

Ganvoula missed several chances, but was also very unlucky on two occasions: in the 31st and 61st minute, he rose highest after corner kicks and hit the ball against the edge of the goal on both occasions. The 28-year-old also knows how to use his body to hold onto the ball so that his team-mates can move forward. Works incredibly hard for the team. In the 77th minute, he makes way for Cedric Itten.

5 Left striker Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic makes several offensive appearances in the first half, be it with a free kick, a back-heel pass or a good run. His corner kick in the 60th minute was also highly dangerous, as the ball sailed just wide of the goal. In the second half, Ugrinic also helped to calm the game down by slowing down the pace from time to time and playing the occasional safety pass. He was substituted in the 80th minute, but returned to the pitch because he was pelted with cups, causing an unpleasant scuffle.

Substitute players

6 From the 69th minute for Monteiro Alan Virginius

On August 17, the 21-year-old Frenchman made his debut for YB and scored three goals on the way to a 10-0 win against Printse-Nendaz. Ten days later, the new signing proved that he not only has something to offer against second division teams from Switzerland, but also on the big stage. In the 87th minute, he easily curved around his opponent and coolly chipped the ball over the onrushing Muslera. He almost went one better in the second minute of stoppage time, but missed the target.

– From the 69th minute for Hadjam Noah Persson

Persson is felled badly by Icardi in the 75th minute, but can play on. Too short to score.

– From the 77th minute for Ganvoula Cedric Itten

Itten plays two passes, one of which is the assist for the only goal of the evening. Too short to score.

– From the 80th minute for Ugrinic Darian Males

After his substitution, a scuffle breaks out and the 23-year-old picks up a yellow card. Too short for a rating.

– From the 80th minute for Colley Miguel Chaiwa

Too short for a rating.

