Criticism and accusations have been pouring in on FIFA President Infantino for days. Now, a soccer official from Asia has leveled a particularly harsh accusation against the world governing body.

Here's what it's all about Prince Ali has leveled allegations of extortion against FIFA President Infantino.

Infantino is coming under increasing pressure following plans to sell World Cup broadcasting rights.

According to media reports, Jordan is set to receive $4.2 million in prize money. Summary created with

Amid the current FIFA crisis, embattled President Gianni Infantino is now also facing allegations of extortion. The head of the Jordanian Football Association, Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, claims that FIFA has withheld funds from his national team players in recent months. “Until I was told verbally during the World Cup that it would be a great help to our soccer association if I supported Infantino,” al-Hussein wrote on the platform X.

"We haven't supported him so far, and we certainly won't do so now," the prince clarified, adding, "But the whole situation amounts to blackmail, and we refuse to allow that."

Emergency Meeting Scheduled for Wednesday In light of growing criticism directed at him, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called a crisis meeting of the FIFA Council in Rabat for Wednesday. There, he plans to discuss the recent turmoil within the world governing body with key officials.

Al-Hussein, once Infantino's opponent

FIFA President Infantino is facing criticism for recently attempting to sell a portion of the rights to the World Cup to investors, with the aim of earning billions. Resistance quickly mounted worldwide—the European soccer governing body, UEFA, announced a boycott of all FIFA competitions. FIFA quickly scrapped the plans. However, the criticism of Infantino shows no signs of abating; experts are debating whether the Swiss official’s time at the helm of FIFA is coming to an end.

Prince Al-Hussein ran against Infantino for the presidency of the world governing body in 2016, but didn’t stand a chance. The year before, he had already lost the election to then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter. From 2011 to 2015, he served as vice president on FIFA’s powerful Executive Committee.

Accusations Against FIFA: No Money for Jordan—But Billions in Reserves

The official then explained that the world governing body still owes the Jordanian players money. As the runner-up in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2025, Jordan is still entitled to prize money that, according to media reports, amounted to $4.2 million (just over 3.4 million Swiss francs). “The money our team was supposed to receive for reaching the final has not yet been paid out, even though FIFA is simultaneously boasting about how many billions it still has in reserve,” al-Hussein wrote on the news platform.