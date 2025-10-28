Former FCSG junior Michael Heule is thriving at surprise leaders FC Thun. In an interview with blue Sport, the 24-year-old explains what makes him and his team so strong at the moment.

Syl Battistuzzi

After ten match days, newly promoted Thun are sensationally enthroned at the top of the Super League table. The Bernese Oberlanders have already collected 22 points. Michael Heule is partly responsible for the soaring form of Mauro Lustrinelli's team. The player from eastern Switzerland has started every game from the beginning. Heule not only provides cover at left back, but also already has two assists to his name. The 24-year-old has only been at the club since the summer.

"I've been here in Thun for three months. I've arrived very well and have been well received by the team. It's a very nice city. I'm very happy that I'm now at FC Thun", says Michael Heule in an interview with blue Sport, adding: "I've developed most in Thun in the physical area and in my attacking play."

Heule comes from the youth section of FC St.Gallen. However, he only played 33 minutes for the FCSG first team. After failing to progress at St.Gallen, Heule moved to cantonal rivals Wil in 2021. Heule played the last two seasons at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, first in the Super League and then in the Challenge League after relegation. "The chance to play in the Super League was the main reason why I switched to Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. Away from home, away from colleagues."

Michael Heule makes life difficult for opponents - here Sion's Ilyas Chouaref. KEYSTONE

Difficult time at Ouchy

However, the chapter in French-speaking Switzerland was no walk in the park. "I perhaps thought it would be too easy because I had the big goal of playing in the Super League. I was injured a lot in the first season," Heule looks back. No coincidence from his point of view: "I simply didn't feel well. The injuries just came automatically because I wasn't quite ready in my head and perhaps underestimated the whole thing a little."

When the offer from Thun came, he didn't have to think twice. The longing for the top division was great. "I had already resolved to deliver and show what I could do," says Heule. His recipe? "I didn't think much about it. I just played football."

His career goals? "The most important thing for me is to stay healthy and keep the joy of football that I have now. If you stay healthy and have this joy until the end, then it's the greatest gift," emphasizes Heule.

Heule, who received a three-year contract in Thun, wants to continue his winning streak against the team at the bottom of the table. You can watch the game between Thun and Winterthur live on blue Sport from 20:30 on Tuesday.